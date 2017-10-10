ViewSonic ViewBoard® with the Intel Unite® Solution Modernizes Meeting Rooms

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solution products, announced a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation to deliver smarter unified communications (UC) in conference rooms and classrooms.

"We are constantly striving to deliver the best presentation experience in meeting rooms of all sizes. Along with facilitating collaboration, our ViewBoard® platform was designed to provide IT departments with the ability to easily manage complex UC," says Bonny Cheng, President of Global Product for ViewSonic.

By combining the Intel Unite® application with ViewSonic® ViewBoard®, co-workers can simply walk into a conference room and immediately begin to wirelessly share their screen content to the ViewBoard®. Users can also easily manage every aspect of the UC experience - from digital collaboration and video conferencing to room lighting controls or hardware management.

"Collaboration can be overly complex, from IT managing multiple platforms that don't talk to each other to user difficulty in getting meetings started and sharing content. We set out to solve this with Intel Unite," said Tom Garrison, Intel's Vice President and General Manager for Connected Home and Commercial Client group. "We're excited to work with ViewSonic, which is driving new meeting experiences with digital whiteboards. This will change how we collaborate for the better."

ViewBoard® displays integrated with the Intel Unite® app are available in 86-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch models, and will start shipping this month.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California in 1987, ViewSonic has 30 years under its belt as a leading global provider of visual solution products. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic keeps the world connected with a portfolio of professional level visual solutions that enhance the way we compute, collaborate, communicate and connect. Our products include LED monitors, interactive commercial displays, touch displays, projectors, thin client, zero client and smart displays. To find out more about ViewSonic, visit viewsonic.com.

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) expands the boundaries of technology to make the most amazing experiences possible. Information about Intel can be found at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.