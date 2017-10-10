WidePoint Launches Customizable TM2 PIV-I Offering

MCLEAN, Va. , Oct.Â WidePoint Corporation (NYSE WYY), a leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Management and Cybersecurity solutions, today announced the launch of its rapidly customizable TM2 Personal Identity Verification Interoperable (PIV I) deployment offering.Â

For government contractors seeking to meet U.S. Department of Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) section 252.204-7012, Safeguarding Covered Defense Information and Cyber Incident Reporting requirements to provide adequate security as defined in National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-171, WidePoint's customizable TM2 PIV-I offering provides a solution that is both easily deployable and cost-effective. In addition, the Company's rapidly, customizable TM2 PIV-I offering provides single sign-on multi-factor authentication benefits that can be expanded to mobile devices providing complete end-to-end authentication.

Jason Holloway , WidePoint's Executive Vice President, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, and President and Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions, stated, "We are very excited about our new TM2 PIV-I deployment offering. WidePoint's offering provides a customizable and easily deployable solution that can help the more then 10,000 companies that need to comply with DFARS."

WidePoint's TM2 Framework is built around the intersection of the Company's proprietary Telecom Lifecycle Management, Identity Management, and Mobility Management solutions with added architecture that provides a trusted environment with enhanced confidentiality and secure access. Holloway said, "The addition of our customizable TM2 PIV-I deployment offering to our TM2 Framework provides both our government and commercial clients with a higher level of assurance for Identity and Access Management to meet federal requirements."

Caroline Godfrey , WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions Corporation Chief Security Officer, stated, "Implementing correct security processes and deploying cost-effective solutions that adequately address identity and privileged access management, while meeting the rigorous demands of governmental requirements that work within an organization's unique IT infrastructure has become increasingly challenging. To overcome this challenge, WidePoint developed a unique and highly customizable approach to deploying PIV-I credentials that offers organizations a solution that is tailored fit to their business, large or small. WidePoint's TM2 PIV-I deployment solution offers improved security and compliance, both rapidly and cost-effectively."

WidePoint has been an approved and trusted issuer of US Government strong authentication credentials since 1999. Since 2006, WidePoint has been a certified, accredited, and audited issuer of PIV credentials, and has provided PIV-I credentials since 2012. To learn more and inquire about WidePoint's TM2 PIV-I Credentials for your organization, visit https://www.widepoint.com/campaigns/ga/pivi/

