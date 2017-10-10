Boostability Wins Sitejabber 2017 Customer Choice Award

SILICON SLOPES, Utah , Oct. Boostability, a leading provider of SEO, social media and website services for small and medium sized businesses, has been awarded a 2017 Customer Choice Award in the Top 10 SEO Businesses category by Sitejabber, a prominent business review and ratings website.

"The annual Sitejabber Customer Choice Awards honor outstanding businesses that demonstrate superior customer service and provide exceptional products or services," said Sitejabber Founder and CEO Michael Lai . "These awards reflect the best businesses in over 60 different categories based on the reviews of over 100 million visitors. Over 70,000 businesses are reviewed by the Sitejabber community each year, and Boostability has ranked in the top 1% of businesses reviewed on Sitejabber."

Boostability Vice President of Client Services Trish Stines was pleased that the hard work the company has put toward providing quality customer service was recognized by the Sitejabber community.

"I'm ecstatic," Stines said. "Our employees have worked really hard. 2017 has been a concerted effort to improve the client experience, and we treat every interaction as if it's the most important. Client satisfaction and an overall positive experience are what make us the best in the industry."

Stines indicated that the company has seen a marked increase in reported customer satisfaction, which has increased in all areas and is now at an all-time high.

"The increases are phenomenal," Stines said. "It is evidence that the entire company is working hard to provide a quality product, and our customers are seeing value in it."

The Sitejabber Customer Choice Award is the second major award that Boostability has won recently, as the company was named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year in August. Boostability has helped tens of thousands of businesses grow online since the company's founding in 2009.

Stines expressed optimism about Boostability's future as it continues to provide high-quality digital marketing services to small and medium-sized businesses at an affordable price and enables its clients to outcompete much larger companies for coveted spots on the first page of Google.

"One thing that's unique about Boostability is our mission statement, 'We help small businesses succeed online,'" Stines said. "Everyone in the company focuses on that initiative, regardless of the team. If we keep that in mind and continue to focus on the customer, then we will continue to be successful."

About Boostability

Established in 2009, Boostability was founded on a simple business model: to create affordable and effective SEO for the small business marketplace. And it's worked. Today, Boostability serves thousands of small businesses, helping them elevate their digital presence and succeed online. Boostability primarily works with partners that offer their white-labeled SEO, social media, and website build services to their SMB clients. The company serves more than 25,000 active clients and has over 300 employees based in two offices across the Silicon Slopes of Utah and satellite locations in Amsterdam and Berlin .

About Sitejabber

Founded in 2008 in the San Francisco Bay Area , Sitejabber was created to help consumers get better information about companies before they make purchases. Financed by investors such as 500 Startups and The Seraph Group, Sitejabber was also awarded a series of Innovation Research Grants from the National Science Foundation, which allowed the company to develop its technology platform.

Contact: Kelly Shelton , 1-800-261-1537, kshelton@boostability.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boostability-wins-sitejabber-2017-customer-choice-award-300533275.html

SOURCE Boostability

http://www.boostability.com