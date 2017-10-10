Baker Hill Offers Its Clients Access to Experian’s Business Credit Services Through Reseller Agreement

Baker Hill, a leading provider of technology solutions for common loan origination, portfolio risk management and smart data analytics, today announced its reseller agreement with ExperianÂ , the world's leading global information services company.

Through this agreement, Baker Hill clients have access to Experian's various business credit services. This agreement proves valuable for Baker Hill's growing client base of 600 financial institutions as it empowers the company's clients to leverage Experian's business credit tools to manage risk, improve profitability, grow their business and report to management with confidence.

"By partnering with Experian, we ensure that Baker Hill delivers the cutting-edge technology and comprehensive analytical intelligence our clients need to compete and win in today's lending environment," said John M. Deignan, President and CEO of Baker Hill. "This enables our joint clients to fully utilize both Baker Hill's and Experian's strengths to mitigate credit risk while enhancing profitability. We believe this collaboration positions our financial institution clients for long-term success in a rapidly changing market."

"Now more than ever, financial institutions rely on data and predictive insights to help mitigate risk and improve profitability," said Hiq Lee, president of Experian's Business Information Services. "Companies like Baker Hill are using Experian's business credit services to ensure their clients receive comprehensive, third-party-verified information on 99.9 percent of all U.S. companies."

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments - from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new clients - we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 16,000 people operating across 37 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more atÂ www.experianplc.comÂ or visit our global content hub at ourÂ global news blogÂ for the latest news and insights from the Group.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill empowers financial institutions to work smarter and drive more profitable relationships. The company delivers solutions that streamline origination and portfolio management for business, consumer direct and indirect lending. Baker Hill also delivers sophisticated business intelligence and revenue enhancement solutions that support sound business decisions to mitigate risk and generate growth. Baker Hill is the #1 provider of member business lending services, serving 600 financial institutions, including more than 20% of the top 150 U.S. banks and 20% of the top 25 U.S. credit unions. For more information, visit www.bakerhill.com.