MACOM’s RF Energy Toolkit Now Available for Commercial OEMs Seeking Fast Path to Revenue for GaN-on-Si-based RF Systems

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM") today announced that its RF Energy Toolkits are now available for order, meeting surging customer demand for a flexible and cost effective development platform that helps accelerate their time to market with high performance, power efficient solid state RF systems. Targeted for use in commercial markets ranging from cooking, lighting and industrial heating drying to medical pharmaceutical, automotive ignition systems and beyond, MACOM's RF Energy Toolkits enable engineers to quickly and easily take advantage of GaN on Si as a high precision, high efficiency energy source.

The all-in-one versatility and ease-of-use of MACOM's RF Energy Toolkit streamlines development cycles and costs for GaN-on-Si-based RF systems, equipping engineers to overcome the limitations of legacy magnetron power sources while achieving significantly higher efficiency than LDMOS-based systems, at comparable cost structures. With the Toolkit, designers are enabled to fine-tune RF energy output for any application requirements, with push-button ease and an intuitive display interface. OEMs designing for more complex RF energy applications can tap MACOM and its partner network for custom applicator and algorithm development, plus expert engineering support.

MACOM's RF Energy Toolkits can scale power output up to 300W leveraging the onboard MACOM GaN-on-Si power transistor, and can be easily paralleled for higher power applications. The Toolkits support pulsed and continuous wave operation at the 2.45GHz frequency band. Future Toolkits will support the 915MHz frequency band.

"Commercial OEMs have awakened to the massive market opportunity for GaN-on-Si-based solid-state RF systems which essentially remove most of the limitations of magnetron based systems, but they're new to this technology, and design and development challenges have slowed their time to market - until now," said Mark Murphy, Senior Director, RF Power, at MACOM. "The RF Energy Toolkit affords them an all-in-one, adaptable 'Swiss army knife' solution that removes the engineering barriers that have impeded OEMs' adoption of RF energy, liberating them to take giant strides forward on the path to mainstream commercialization."

MACOM will showcase its RF Energy Toolkit at European Microwave Week (EuMW), October 10-12, Nuremberg, Germany, at MACOM booth #200. RF Energy Toolkits are available for order today. For more information about MACOM's technology leadership in RF Energy, visit https://www.macom.com/rfenergy.

ABOUT MACOM:

MACOM is a new breed of analog semiconductor company - one that delivers a unique combination of high growth, diversification and high profitability. We are enabling a better-connected and safer world by delivering breakthrough semiconductor technologies for optical, wireless and satellite networks that satisfy society's insatiable demand for information.

Today, MACOM powers the infrastructure that millions of lives and livelihoods depend on every minute to communicate, transact business, travel, stay informed and be entertained. Our technology increases the speed and coverage of the mobile Internet and enables fiber optic networks to carry previously unimaginable volumes of traffic to businesses, homes and data centers.

Keeping us all safe, MACOM technology enables next-generation radars for air traffic control and weather forecasting, as well as mission success on the modern networked battlefield.

MACOM is the partner of choice to the world's leading communications infrastructure and aerospace and defense companies, helping solve their most complex challenges in areas including network capacity, signal coverage, energy efficiency, and field reliability, through its best-in-class team and broad portfolio of RF, microwave, millimeterwave and lightwave semiconductor products.

MACOM is a pillar of the semiconductor industry, thriving for more than 60 years of daring to change the world for the better through bold technological strokes that deliver true competitive advantage to customers and superior value to investors.

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

MACOM, M/A-COM, M/A-COM Technology Solutions, M/A-COM Tech, Partners in RF & Microwave, The First Name in Microwave and related logos are trademarks of MACOM. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information about MACOM, please visit www.macom.com follow @MACOMtweets on Twitter, join MACOM on LinkedIn, or visit the MACOM YouTube Channel.

