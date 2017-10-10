Telit and Husqvarna Collaborate on Robots for Urban Park Sustainability Program

LONDON , Oct.Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Husqvarna is using a wireless sensor device co developed by Telit and Wireless System Integration (WSI), an award winning Sweden based design house developing wireless products and systems, in their city robotic mower pilot program. Cities are using the Husqvarna mowers to collect data about the environment, the quality of air, water, and levels of light and sound, while maintaining the cities' green spaces, saving time and money, reducing emission and noise pollution.

The mowers cut the grass daily, within a boundary wire, rain or shine, keeping the grass cut and collecting data 24 hours a day from the sensors. The sensors collect real-time data on UV radiation, air quality, ambient noise, luminosity and vibration. The sensor box, designed by Telit, is a first for the industry. The sensor box mounted on top of the mowers, uses the robots' main battery for power supply, thereby recharging whenever the robot returns to its base. The sensor box transmits the data using Telit's HE910 cellular module and Telit's global IoT connectivity data plans (MVNO). The Telit IoT Platform seamlessly connects, manages and delivers the environmental data in a ready-to-use format. In cooperation with Husqvarna, Quantified Planet, an organization that links innovation to science, receives the data and publishes it for citizens to review. The cities can then analyze the environmental data sent by the robots and implement programs to improve the health of its citizens, based on these insights.

"Collecting this city data gives researchers the opportunity to explore and research the health of urban public spaces in a way that has never been done before. By using the Quantified Planet data exploration platform, this new data can provide insights and innovation on how to develop and improve sustainable open green spaces which impact the citizens living nearby. We are excited to be part of the project," said Maja Brisvall, CEO, Quantified Planet.

"The need for green spaces is growing more and more in urban areas, and it is inspiring to think about how parks in cities will be maintained in the future. I am excited about the pilot program, learning more about the possibility to increase sustainability and productivity in professional landscaping for urban areas," said Pavel Hajman , President of the Husqvarna Division.

"According to the United Nations, 66 percent of the world's population will be living in urban areas by 2050, creating sustainability challenges for cities to manage. Cities that are already using IoT are building the infrastructure to manage their assets and relationships with their citizens," said Yosi Fait , Interim CEO, Telit. "Husqvarna's city mower program is an example of how cities are using IoT to become more sustainable and efficient. Through this collaboration we have been demonstrating again our unique sensor to cloud capabilities, cutting our customers time to market through our integrated lines of products and services as well through our professional services team's significant IoT knowhow."

About Husqvarna Husqvarna is a brand within Husqvarna Group. Since 1689, Husqvarna has manufactured high performing products and delivered industry-changing innovations such as anti-vibration and automatic chain-break on chainsaws, as well as the world's first commercial robotic mower. Today, Husqvarna offers a broad range of high performing outdoor power products for parks, forest and garden, and represents technological leadership in the key areas; chainsaws, trimmers, ride-on mowers and robotic mowers. Husqvarna products are sold in more than 100 countries, mainly through servicing dealers.

Husqvarna Group Husqvarna Group is a world leading producer of outdoor power products including chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and garden tractors. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a world leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to end-customers in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2016 amounted to SEK 36 billion , and the Group had more than 14,000 employees in 40 countries.

About Telit Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement connecting the world from the inside out. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for IoT deployments - including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, Wi-Fi, short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.

