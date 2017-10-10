Edgecore Networks Contributes Design of Industry’s First Whitebox PON OLT to the Open Compute Project

SDN and NFV World Congress Edgecore NetworksÂ , the leader in open networking, today announced its contribution of the hardware design for a disaggregated 10G PON OLT to the Open Compute ProjectÂ (OCP) Foundation. The industry's first whitebox OLT will enable service providers to deploy 10G PON services from Central Office Re architected as a Datacenter (CORD) infrastructures, which utilize whitebox hardware and open source SDN and NFV software to lower equipment costs, increase service delivery agility, and leverage open technology innovation.

"Edgecore is working closely with service providers and partners worldwide who are testing our whitebox OLT hardware as they plan 10G PON services, and with partners who are developing software to integrate and manage the OLT in CORD deployments," said Jeff Catlin, VP Technology, Edgecore Networks. "Our contribution to OCP of the hardware design package for the 10G OLT will enable service providers to deploy completely open hardware and software CORD infrastructures including our OCP-ACCEPTEDTM leaf/spine switches, Ethernet edge switches and now the whitebox OLT for residential and business service delivery."

The Edgecore Networks ASXvOLT16 design offers 16 XFP ports supporting 10G XGS-PON or NG-PON2 plus four 100 Gigabit Ethernet QSFP28 uplinks. The ASXvOLT16 design conforms to the AT&T Open XGS-PON 1RU OLT specification contributed to the OCP Telco Project, and is based on Broadcom StrataDNXâ„¢ switch and PON MAC SOC merchant silicon. The ASXvOLT16 disaggregated OLT supports the Virtual OLT Hardware Abstraction (VOLTHA) interface to centralized PON management software in CORD infrastructures.

Edgecore Networks will be exhibiting the whitebox ASXvOLT16 at the SDN NFV World Congress in The Hague on October 9-13, at Broadband World Forum in Berlin on October 24-26, and at DCD>Zettastructure in London on November 8-9. The Edgecore ASXvOLT16 product is available now for proof-of-concept testing and trials, with general availability in Q4 2017.

"From the beginning of TelefÃ³nica's OnLife Networks Innovation Project, Edgecore has actively collaborated with us in the design of the CLOS fabric for our GPON CORD-like POD, which should go into commercial trial shortly. We are pleased that Edgecore is contributing the design of their XGS-PON OLT to the open community, and we plan to incorporate it in our POD." - Alfonso Carrillo Aspiazu, Chief Architect OnLife Project, TelefÃ³nica

"As a leading provider and system integrator of open telecom solutions, Radisys strongly believes that future GPON networks will be built using open white-box OLT designs coupled with community led software. Radisys has successfully integrated Edgecore's ASXvOLT16 platform with ONT and VOLTHA software with Tier-1 service providers for residential CORD trials. We expect that VOLTHA based XGS-PON networks using Edgecore's OLTs will gain significant traction for field deployments and provide a compelling costs advantage." - Neeraj Patel, Vice President and General Manager, Software and Services, Radisys Corporation

"As the ONF leads the development of open software solutions to enable CORD deployments, we see increasing interest from service providers worldwide inÂ disaggregated hardware for PON service delivery from Residential CORD environments. The ONF welcomes Edgecore's contribution of its ASXvOLT16 OLTÂ design to the open community, which not only provides a disaggregated 10G PON OLT in conformance to the CORD architecture but also assures service providers of a completely open hardware design." - Guru Parulkar, Executive Director, Open Networking Foundation

"Edgecore has made important contributions to OCP, including 15 hardware design contributions to the OCP Networking Project of data center switches, modular network platforms, Wi-Fi access points, PoE access switches and service provider edge switches. We welcome Edgecore's new contribution of the 10G PON OLT design to the Telco Project, especially as its conformance to the spec previously contributed by AT&T demonstrates the collaboration among OCP members that accelerates the availability of open infrastructures for new use cases." - Bill Carter, Chief Technology Officer, Open Compute Project Foundation

"BroadcomÂ devices form the heart ofÂ OCPÂ switch designs for data center and service provider applications, including manyÂ leadingÂ platforms fromÂ Edgecore. We are pleased to see theÂ optionÂ of open hardware nowÂ extended to PON service delivery, with Edgecore's contribution of the industry's first open disaggregated PON OLT design featuringÂ Broadcom's leading StrataDNXâ„¢ switch andÂ BCM68620 'Maple'Â PONÂ MACÂ silicon."Â - Jim McKeon, Sr. Director, Product Marketing, Broadband Carrier Access Division, Broadcom Limited

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for the Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking providing a full line of open Wi-Fi access points and 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE and 100GbE OCP-ACCEPTED switches that offer choice of NOS and SDN software for data center, telecommunications and enterprise networks. For more information, visit www.Edge-Core.com.

