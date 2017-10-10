NEC/Netcracker Named Market Leader in NFV MANO for the Third Consecutive Time

NEC Corporation and Netcracker Technology announced today that GlobalData has named NEC Netcracker's Hybrid Operations Management (HOM) solution as the sole leader in the analyst firm's semi annual MANO market assessment. The report assessed 17 vendors and named Netcracker as the only leader.

GlobalData's report cited several characteristics that differentiated NEC/Netcracker from the rest of the market, including its ability to accelerate time-to-market for new services. Using NEC/Netcracker's Ecosystem 2.0 program, which goes beyond VNF onboarding to service commercialization with more than 140 third-party VNFs already brought into the ecosystem, the solution gives service providers the ability to quickly launch new, cloud-native offerings. Likewise, the report highlighted the sophisticated offline service design environment of NEC/Netcracker's Virtualization and Development Operations Center (VDOC), which is part of its larger Agile Virtualization Platform and Practice (AVP).

GlobalData noted that Netcracker leads the market in standardizing and supporting multivendor license management. The report also validated Netcracker's delivery expertise, pointing to a leading number of HOM deployments, including full OSS integration, with service providers around the world.

"NEC/Netcracker's continued leadership in the competitive MANO market underscores the comprehensive capabilities of its technology, which is addressing what service providers are looking for as they embrace digitalization and virtualization," said David Snow, Principal Analyst of GlobalData and author of the report.

"As hybrid networks become more intricate with increasing combinations of both physical and virtual components, businesses must be sure they can orchestrate and manage all functions efficiently," said Aloke Tusnial, CTO of SDN/NFV at Netcracker. "Complemented by Ecosystem 2.0, our HOM solution is everything a service provider needs to operate a hybrid network-from service design to commercialization."

