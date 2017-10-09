Zayo to Host First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call November 6, 2017

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ZAYO) invites you to listen to its earnings call for the first quarter fiscal year 2018 ended September 30, 2017 on Monday, November 6, 2017.

When: Monday, November 6, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. MST/5:00 p.m. EST

During the call, the Company will review an earnings presentation that summarizes the financial, operational and commercial highlights of the quarter.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 124,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides clients with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth and services. For more information, visit zayo.com.