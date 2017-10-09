Comcast Opens XFINITY WiFi Hotspots to Aid Residents and Emergency Personnel in Northern California

Due to the impact of wildfires in the North Bay, Comcast is opening its XFINITY WiFi hotspots to help residents and emergency personnel stay connected throughout the Napa and Sonoma County areas. XFINITY WiFi hotspots will remain open to anyone who needs them including non XFINITY customers through Friday, October 13.

For a map of XFINITY WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses, please visit www.xfinity.com/wifi.

Once at a hotspot, select the "xfinitywifi" network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser.

XFINITY Internet customers can sign in with their username and password, and they will be automatically connected at XFINITY WiFi hotspots in the future.

Non-XFINITY Internet subscribers should visit the "Not an XFINITY Internet Customer" section on the sign-in page to get started.

Non-customers will be able to access their complimentary sessions through Friday, October 13.

