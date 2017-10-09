Boundless Networks Selects Mimosa for Ultra-Fast Wireless Network

Mimosa Networks, the leader in fiber fast wireless broadband solutions, announced today that Boundless Networks, one of the UK's fastest growing fixed wireless companies, has deployed Mimosa solutions to construct its ultra fast, broadband network. The Boundless network spans 5,000 square miles of Northern England, bringing ultra broadband speeds to villages and businesses coast to coast.

Boundless is one of the first wireless internet service providers (WISPs) in England to deliver fiber-fast broadband to remote, low-population areas. Recognizing the importance of future-proofing the network, the WISP builds out all new sites to ultra-fast standards, to keep offerings as competitive as possible and maintain future sustainability. Residential and business subscribers can sign up for packages offering speeds between 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps. Previously unreachable customers now typically receive 160 Mbps IP throughput, which can be shaped down to the appropriate subscription level.

Boundless deployed both point-to-multipoint MicroPoP and GigaPoP architectures to create the new fiber-fast network. GigaPoPs are tower deployments using sectored Mimosa A5c connectorized access points with focused antennas to service subscribers over a large geographic area. MicroPoP installations are deployments of Mimosa A5 access points mounted on strategically-located village roof-tops which connect to Mimosa C5 client devices, located on subscriber roof-tops. Subscribers hosting an access point agree to provide rooftop access in exchange for discounted service, a strategy which enables Boundless to scale quickly and effectively. All access points operate using 40 MHz channels using Mimosa's proprietary Spectrum Reuse Synchronization (SRS) technology, and each access point supports approximately 25 subscribers. Given the favorable economics of the business model, Boundless plans to roll out the ultrafast service across northern England, including North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and Lancashire, over the next two years.

"Our network is designed and built to offer our customers fast speeds, a rich suite of service offerings and the best service levels possible," said David Burns, Managing Director of Boundless. "We wanted to team with Mimosa as they are the only company operating at this level, with stable and predictable solutions performing as advertised. Customers expect and deserve broadband that will support Ultra HD video streaming on demand and will connect a growing number of TVs, tablets, smartphones, PCs and smart home equipment. Mimosa's Ultrafast Fixed 5G solutions have allowed Boundless to jump ahead of city speeds in rural locations."

Burns continued, "Being able to deploy this ultra-fast network which goes way beyond the Government's target of 30Mbps is a huge benefit to the rural communities we serve, delivering superfast speeds directly to their homes today. School children in rural areas no longer need to play catch up with their classmates in urban and suburban areas. Ultra-fast wireless broadband is here for all, and Boundless is leading the way in delivering it."

"We are excited to partner with Boundless to deliver the ultimate broadband experience to its subscribers with our fiber-fast wireless solutions," said John Colvin, Mimosa's Senior Vice President of Global Field Operations. "We are gratified to see service providers embracing innovative solutions like fixed wireless that accelerate the process of connecting their customers at significantly less cost and with less disruption than other technologies. Affordably connecting remote areas with a future-proof broadband service will ultimately bridge the digital divide."

About Mimosa Networks

Mimosa Networks is the leader in next-generation, Hybrid Fiber-Wireless fixed access broadband solutions. Mimosa access, backhaul, and client devices empower service providers to deliver ultra-broadband connectivity in suburban, urban, and hard-to-reach rural areas at a fraction of the cost of fiber, driving new industry competition and closing the global connectivity gap. Mimosa's technology demonstrates unprecedented levels of efficiency, sharing scarce spectrum concurrently across an entire network. Founded in 2012, Mimosa is based in Silicon Valley and deployed in over 130 countries worldwide.