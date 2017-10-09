U.S. Army Chooses AT&T for Global Communications Supporting Nearly 1 Million Users

VIENNA, Va. , Oct.Â AT&T won a contract with the U.S. Army to unify and modernize communications capabilities for nearly 1 million users globally.

We're bringing the Army a new way to think about connectivity. Our services will make it easier for Army personnel to connect, collaborate and share information in support of daily operations globally. They include voice, video, chat, instant messaging, presence and screen sharing. Army mechanics overseas can share screens with experts at a home station to speed repairs. Commanders and their staffs can use live video links to collaborate across different locations or direct troop operations abroad.

Army personnel in the U.S. and abroad will have access to these services on demand from their desktops, laptops, and approved mobile devices.

The Army will not need to buy new equipment. The services are cloud-based and we will manage them. We are delivering them in classified and highly secure unclassified formats.

"We're honored to deliver capabilities that complement our vision of a 'Network of the Future' for the Army," said Kay Kapoor , President, AT&T Global Public Sector. "These services will help the heroes that defend our nation to connect, share and keep us safe."

The U.S. Army's modernization efforts align with Department of Defense strategies to maintain the military's technological advantage by using commercial cloud services.

*About AT&T AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

Â© 2017 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Claim based on the Nielsen Certified Data Network Score. Score includes data reported by wireless consumers in the Nielsen Mobile Insights survey, network measurements from Nielsen Mobile Performance and Nielsen Drive Test Benchmarks for Q1 + Q2 2017 across 121 markets.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-army-chooses-att-for-global-communications-supporting-nearly-1-million-users-300532672.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

http://www.att.com