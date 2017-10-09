Monica Lewinsky, Bullying Prevention Social Activist, Debuts "In Real Life" PSA and New #BeStrong Emojis

NEW YORK , Oct. Bullying prevention social activist Monica Lewinsky announces the launch of the "In Real Life" PSA campaign including new additions to the BeStrong suite of emojis. October is Bullying Prevention Month and the film and emojis are designed to bring attention to the epidemic of cyberbullying and offer solutions. While the PSA draws attention to the difference between how people behave online versus in real life, the BeStrong emojis allow people to take action when witnessing online bullying.

"In Real Life" is a powerful exploration of bullying that recasts the issue and asks the question: "If this behavior is unacceptable in real life, why is it so normal online?" BBDO New York, the award-winning agency, created the pro bono campaign, working from an insight shared with the agency by Ms. Lewinsky. BBDO collaborated with Lewinsky and the award-winning public relations firm Dini von Mueffling Communications to address this idea. Here is the film, which should be shared with the hashtag #ClickWithCompassion - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URvC6T_xhE0&feature=youtu.be

The #BeStrong emojis are an essential component of the campaign that provide smartphone users with a free downloadable keyboard (available on Apple Store & Google Play) of custom emojis created in collaboration with Snaps, the leading messaging platform creators. Lewinsky was instrumental in their creation, working with a semiotician to design them, as well as Portland, Oregon graphic designer, Kirsty Munn . Voted on by almost 5,000 young people around the world, the emojis visually embody compassion and solidarity for when words fail.

"The internet is an incredible tool that has allowed for unprecedented connection and the instant sharing of ideas. But in occupying a disembodied, digital space, we also risk losing our humanity and forgetting that other people are beyond the screen" says Lewinsky. "This campaign is a wakeup call to remind people that our instincts for empathy and caring are still strong. We just need to consciously extend that thinking online."

"We wanted to remind people that at the receiving end of every comment is a real person. And words have real impact. It's all too easy to forget that in today's online culture," said Greg Hahn , Chief Creative Officer, BBDO New York.

"Thousands of people are bullied online-daily. We're so happy to support this powerful initiative and bring more awareness to National Bullying Prevention Month" said Vivian Rosenthal , Founder, Snaps.

"It's an honor to be part of this campaign and address the issue of online bullying, a topic that needs all the support it can get," said Dini von Mueffling , principal of her eponymous PR firm, Dini von Mueffling Communications. "It's a privilege to continue to work with Monica to magnify her work, especially at a time when clicking with compassion is more essential than ever."

Monica Lewinsky entered the national consciousness in 1998 and overnight her previously private life became sensational fodder for the nascent world wide web. Her digital reputation was savaged in one of the first global news stories to break online. After a self-imposed departure from public life Monica returned and established herself as a voice in the bullying prevention space. Monica works with numerous anti-bullying organizations, and her 2015 TED Talk, "The Price of Shame" has been viewed over 11,400,000 times and translated into 41 languages. Monica has channeled her experience and expertise into a vital campaign for October and beyond. GlassView, a global video advertising company, has also lent their services to expand the PSA's reach.

"In Real Life" serves as a wakeup call for many who have become numb to the horrors of cyberbullying, while the #BeStrong emojis offer a tangible way to show support moving forward. The campaign's goal is clear: to have viewers reconsider the effect of their words and actions online. Our most vulnerable community, a new generation of internet literate youths, are at extreme risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that suicide is the leading cause of death for teens and young adults, estimating that 1 in 5 teen suicides are caused by bullying. It also reports that between 2007 and 2014 rates of death due to suicide among children more than doubled.

This campaign is in support of these organizations: The Amanda Todd Legacy, The Bully Project, The Childhood Resilience Foundation, The Diana Award + Anti Bullying Pro, Dance Free Movement, Ditch the Label, Global Dignity, Heart Mob, Hollaback!, Project Rockit, Sandy Hook Promise , and The Tyler Clementi Foundation.

About Monica Lewinsky Monica Lewinsky is a social activist, a global public speaker, a contributing editor to Vanity Fair and a consultant. She advocates for a safer social media environment and addresses such topics as digital resilience + reputation, privacy, cultivating compassion, overcoming shame, and equality. In 2014, Lewinsky authored an essay, titled "Shame and Survival", for Vanity Fair in which she overlapped personal experiences and cultural observations (June 2014). The piece was nominated for a National Magazine Award. In March 2015 , she was a speaker at the annual TED Conference in Vancouver . She has also spoken at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit and gave the Ogilvy + Inspire Lecture at Cannes Lions. Monica is an Ambassador for The Diana Award's Anti-Bullying Program and Bystander Revolution, as well as supporting numerous other organizations in the space.

About Snaps The emoji sticker pack and iMessage keyboard is powered by Snaps, the leading conversational platform that helps brands find new customers and increase lifetime value through chatbots, voice skills and social messaging. Snaps is the innovative technology behind the chatbots and iMessage keyboards for over 120 major brands including Nike Jordan , Marriott Rewards, Coty, Nordstroms & Lady Gaga.

ABOUT BBDO BBDO's mantra is "The Work. The Work. The Work." Every day, BBDO people in 289 offices in 81 countries work day by day, job by job and client by client to create and deliver the world's most compelling commercial content. For eleven years in a row, BBDO has been ranked the most creative agency network in the world in The Gunn Report. In addition, in 2017, BBDO was named Network of the Year at Cannes and the most effective agency network in the world in the Global Effie Effectiveness Index. BBDO has been chosen Agency of the Year multiple times by the leading industry trade publications.

BBDO is part of Omnicom Group Inc. (www.omnicomgroup.com), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company

ABOUT DVMC Dini von Mueffling Communications (DVMC) is an award-winning communications agency based in New York . With a fierce commitment to social change, DVMC devotes a third of its practice on issues including gun violence prevention, the opioid epidemic, online harassment, bullying, shaming and more. It is well known for its work with Monica Lewinsky and Sandy Hook Promise , for which it took home 10 Cannes Lions in 2017. DVMC also works with notable clients in the fields of technology, finance, real estate, design, art, books, non-profits, health and wellness and high profile individuals.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monica-lewinsky-bullying-prevention-social-activist-debuts-in-real-life-psa-and-new-bestrong-emojis-300533013.html

SOURCE Dini von Mueffling Communications (DVMC)