Qualcomm Signs 3G/4G Patent License Agreement with General Mobile

SAN DIEGO , Oct.Â Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ QCOM) and General Mobile today announced they have entered into a 3G and 4G patent license agreement. Under the terms of this agreement, Qualcomm has granted General Mobile a royalty bearing patent license to develop, manufacture and sell 3G and 4G complete devices. With this agreement, General Mobile joins the growing list of OEMs around the world that have access to Qualcomm's leading technology.

General Mobile is a leading Turkish and regional smartphone brand, and partner of Google's Android One program, bringing high quality Android smartphones to Turkey and other markets around the world. Following the global success of General Mobile's GM 4G Android One and GM 5 Plus Android One, the company has expanded its portfolio offering to consumers in over 35 different countries. With today's agreement, General Mobile can further the success of their existing product portfolio, utilizing Qualcomm's advanced technologies to foster innovation, develop new 4G/LTE-A devices, and strengthen the mobile ecosystem in Turkey .

"This agreement will enable General Mobile to create new Android devices that utilize many of our industry-leading mobile technologies," said Alex Rogers , executive vice president & president, Qualcomm Technology Licensing. "The reach of General Mobile is extensive, and we are pleased to see their mobile devices powered by our industry leading technologies, serving consumers across Turkey and other parts of the world."

"We are excited to collaborate with Qualcomm to bring innovative and powerful products to the markets," said Sebahattin Yaman , chairman at General Mobile. "As part of the Android One program, we are committed to developing the next generation of high quality Android smartphones for customers around the world."

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm's technologies powered the smartphone revolution and connected billions of people. We pioneered 3G and 4G - and now we are leading the way to 5G and a new era of intelligent, connected devices. Our products are revolutionizing industries, including automotive, computing, IoT, healthcare and data center, and are allowing millions of devices to connect with each other in ways never before imagined. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About General Mobile

General Mobile was founded with the notion of creating an international brand by following universal technology closely. General Mobile has adopted "the simplicity" as its strategy to provide high quality Android devices with competitive prices. General Mobile also promises its customers fastest after sales service.

Following the strategy of "Simplicity," General Mobile launched Android One platform. Turkish market with General Mobile models became the fastest growing Android One country in the world. Partnering with global advanced mobile technology companies, General Mobile started selling smartphones in 35 countries.

For more information, visit www.generalmobile.com

Qualcomm Contacts: Pete Lancia , Corporate Communications Phone: 1-858-845-5959 Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

John Sinnott , Investor Relations Phone: 1-858-658-4813 Email: ir@qualcomm.com

General Mobile Contact: Muzaffer GOLCU Phone: +905333765100 Email: muzaffer@generalmobile.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-signs-3g4g-patent-license-agreement-with-general-mobile-300532818.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated

http://www.qualcomm.com