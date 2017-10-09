Janrain University Offers In-Depth Training for Janrain Identity CloudÂ®

PORTLAND, Ore. , Oct. JanrainÂ , the company that pioneered the Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) category, today announced the launch of Janrain University, a new training and certifications program designed to give brands the experience and guidance they need to fully leverage the power of the Janrain Identity Cloud to deliver outstanding customer experiences.

With the information gleaned from Janrain University, course attendees can master Janrain's platform and architecture to successfully design and implement an identity management solution for streamlining customer identification and enabling a diverse set of engagement applications for generating rich customer data.

Janrain University's courses, which can be delivered online (live and on-demand) or in traditional classroom settings, can be custom-tailored to meet the needs of:

"Janrain leads the market in global enterprise deployments, and we have consistently heard that a global rollout needs to be based on a foundational understanding of core identity concepts and the latest technology," said Kory McDow , Program Manager, Janrain University. "Janrain University gets teams up to speed quickly, so they can focus on creating groundbreaking digital experiences faster."

Janrain University course attendees can gain special expertise and certifications in a multitude of important subject areas, including:

To learn more about Janrain University, please reach out to your Janrain representative or contact us here.

About Janrain Founded in 2002, Janrain pioneered Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) and is widely recognized by industry analysts as a global CIAM leader. The Janrain Identity CloudÂ® provides identity management, security and activation solutions that enable seamless and safe customer experiences across their digitally connected world, while providing enterprise organizations with deep customer insights. Janrain's identity capabilities include social and traditional login and registration, single sign-on, customer profile data storage and management, customer segments, customer insights and engagement solutions. The company powers brands like Pfizer, Samsung, Whole Foods, Fox News, Philips, McDonald's and Dr Pepper. Janrain is based in Portland, Oregon , with offices in London , Paris and Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.janrain.com and follow @janrain.

Media Contact: Chris Blake MSR Communications Phone: 1-415-989-9000 E-mail: chris@msrcommunications.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/janrain-university-offers-in-depth-training-for-janrain-identity-cloud-300532325.html

SOURCE Janrain

http://www.janrain.com