Zyxel Multy Pro Named Finalist in Annual Broadband Awards, Debuts at Broadband World Forum 2017

Zyxel Communications, a leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, today announced it will debut Multy Pro, its new managed WiFi solution for service providers, at Broadband World Forum 2017 (Booth D104B, in Hall 21), October 24 to 26, 2017, in Messe, Berlin.

Zyxel's Multy Pro Managed WiFi Solution enables services providers to deploy advanced services and applications, and allows their subscribers to enjoy those applications throughout the home with seamless high-speed, whole-home WiFi. Multy Pro combines high-performance gateways, hardware, software, and a WiFi mesh system to optimize the performance of the wireless network throughout the entire home. Multy Pro supports TR-069 and TR-181 remote management enabling service providers to reduce costs on support calls and truck rolls.

"As consumers use more bandwidth-hungry applications and their expectations for always-on connectivity throughout the home increase, the pressure on service providers to deliver seamless whole-home WiFi is growing and this is exactly what Multy Pro enables," said Brian Feng, Senior Vice President at Zyxel. "In addition, the Multy Pro's TR-181 remote management support and a simple subscriber self-help mobile app will result in substantial support cost savings for service providers while improving customer satisfaction."

The innovative Multy Pro Managed WiFi Solution has already been recognized by the prestigious Annual Broadband Awards at Broadband World Forum 2017 where it has been named a finalist in the Best Smart Home Network category. Zyxel's lightning-fast LTE3300, which has also been shortlisted for the Best Wireless Broadband Solution, will also be showcased during Broadband World Forum as part of Zyxel's comprehensive portfolio which provides a one-stop-shop for LTE needs indoors, outdoors or on the move. This includes lightning-fast 4G and LTE connectivity for a backup to fixed networks or as a combined solution to increase reliability and reach in metro or rural areas. '

The Zyxel Multy Pro software upgrades for the VMG4825, EMG3425, and WAP6804 WiFi extender is available to customers. For more information on Zyxel Multy Pro, contact Zyxel at multypro@zyxel.com or click here for a schedule of our upcoming Multy Pro webinars.

About Zyxel:

Zyxel, a pioneer in IP technology for over two decades and trusted brand for over 25 years, provides a complete portfolio of multi-service LTE, fiber and DSL broadband gateways, home connectivity solutions, smart home devices and enterprise-class Ethernet switches, security and Wi-Fi equipment for small to mid-size businesses. Zyxel offers integrated, interoperable network solutions based on open standards. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Zyxel offers its partners service-rich solutions backed by a domestic team of logistic, sales, and technical support professionals.