Kymeta and Sky Perfect JSAT Demonstrate First Asia-Based Satellite Connectivity Deployment of Kymeta mTenna™ Technology for Land Mobile

REDMOND, Wash &Kymeta the company delivering on the promise of global, mobile connectivity and Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation (SJC) the satellite communications firm looking to the future of global communications have successfully completed the first Asia based satellite connectivity deployment of Kymeta mTenna technology. The implementation combined satellite capacity through the J5A SJC satellite with Kymeta's flat panel, electronically steered mTennau7 antenna subsystem module (ASM) to demonstrate the ability to provide uninterrupted, reliable connectivity on the move, and where terrestrial networks are unavailable.

During KyTrek 3 across Japan, a Kymeta mTennau7 ASM was embedded between the roof and the headliner of a Toyota Land Cruiser. The vehicle then demonstrated continuous on-the-move connectivity that can be utilized to ensure first responders can communicate on the way to a natural disaster, when cellular networks may become compromised, as well as while they move around the disaster zone. "JSAT is the fifth largest satellite provider in the world; using their capacity for this evaluation proves that Kymeta's products perform extremely well for first responders and other end users in Asia, as they have done around the world," said Bob Shuman, Vice President, Kymeta. "Our partnership with JSAT is important to ensuring the availability and continuity of that connectivity. JSAT satellites paired with Kymeta antennas are the key to unlocking ubiquitous connectivity across Japan."

SJC has been utilizing Kymeta mTenna technology for several weeks, demonstrating the capabilities and benefits of the solution for many organizations across Tokyo. "We are very pleased with the way the Kymeta solution is working with the JSAT satellite network," said Tomoki Isaac Saso, Assistant Manager of Global Business, Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation. "The deployment here in Japan has demonstrated how valuable this solution will be for first responders all over the globe."

Kymeta mTennau7 ASMs perform bi-directional communication, even in the most remote areas of Japan, by connecting to satellites like SJC GEO satellites, for daily use and in crisis situations. "With the KyTrek 3 Drive Across Japan deployment, we have been heavily focused on ensuring the Kymeta solution will work for first responders," said David Kervin, General Manager and Vice President, Kymeta Government Solutions. "First responders require reliable, uninterrupted connectivity in life or death situations and as recent natural disasters have shown, terrestrial communication infrastructure is letting first responders down when time and reliability matter most."

Kymeta's cost-effective, low-power technology makes wireless internet access and phone calls possible from vehicles that could never take advantage of satellite connectivity before. "Kymeta's flat panel antenna has no moving parts and can be embedded directly into first responders' vehicles," said Kervin. "The Kymeta solution keeps first responders rapidly deployable, re-deployable and connected."

About Kymeta

What's the missing link to connecting billions of people to high-speed mobile access? Antennas. And Kymeta offers the world's only commercially-viable electronically-scanning satellite antennas and terminals. Kymeta antennas and terminals deliver high-throughput communications for land, sea, and air, making mobile connectivity as available as a view of the sky. Plus, the world's largest satellite operator, Intelsat, has joined forces with Kymeta to deliver KĀLO™ global access services that combine with Kymeta antennas and terminals to provide revolutionary mobile connectivity. Without Kymeta mTenna™ technology, connecting and staying connected to all those new satellites while on the move will be difficult, if not impossible.

About Kymeta Government Solutions

Kymeta Government Solutions is led and staffed by those who understand the distinct requirements of the government user community and the demanding environments where our solutions are deployed. We serve global government customers at the national and local levels, always remaining cognizant that human lives depend on the performance and reliability of our products.

About SKY Perfect JSAT

SKY Perfect JSAT is a leader in the coverging fields of broadcasting and communications. It is Asia's largest satellite operator with a fleet of 18 satellites and Japan's only provider of both multi-channel pay TV broadcasting and satellite communications services. SKY Perfect JSAT delivers a broad range of entertainment through the SKY PerfecTV! Platform, the most extensive in Japan with a total of 3 million subscribers. In addition, SKY Perfect JSAT's satellite communications services, which cover Japan and the rest of Asia, as well as Russia, Middle East, Hawaii, and North America, play a vital role in supporting safety, security and convenience for society as a whole. For more information, please visit www.sptvjsat.com and jsat.net.