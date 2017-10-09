j2 Global to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Earnings

j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ JCOM), the global provider of Internet services and Digital Media, invites the public, members of the press, the financial community, stockholders and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its Third Quarter Earnings Call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 2nd, 2017.

Hemi Zucker, chief executive officer, and Scott Turicchi, president and chief financial officer, will host the call. Materials presented during the call will be posted on the Company's website at j2global.com and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Regulation FD.

What: j2 Global, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Call

When: 5 p.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, November 2, 2017

Where: www.j2global.com or dial in at 877-407-8029

Questions for the conference call will be taken via email at investor@j2.com and can be sent anytime prior to or during the Webcast. If you are unable to participate during the live Webcast, the conference call and presentation materials will be archived at www.j2global.com.

j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) provides Internet services through two segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Business Cloud Services segment offers Internet fax, virtual phone, unified communications, hosted email, email marketing, online backup and CRM solutions. It markets its services principally under the brand names eFax®, eVoice®, Onebox®, FuseMail®, Campaigner®, KeepItSafe®, Livedrive® and LiveVault®, and operates a messaging network spanning 50 countries on six continents. The Digital Media segment offers technology, gaming, lifestyle and healthcare content through its digital properties, which include PCMag, IGN, AskMen, Speedtest, Offers, ExtremeTech, Geek, Toolbox, Techbargains, emedia, Salesify, Everyday Health and others. As of December 31, 2016, j2 had achieved 21 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about j2, please visit www.j2global.com.