Telefonica Mexico Partners With Tutela to Improve Network Quality

Telefonica Mexico, provider of wireless telecommunication, fixed line, mobile, public, and data services inÂ Mexico, has announced today that it has signed an agreement with Tutela, the world's largest mobile network crowd sourced data company. The partnership will mean that Telefonica Mexico has access to crowd sourced network quality data from over 150,000 Mexican mobile phone users. Insights and usage patterns will enable the company to improve the mobile quality experience for its customers.

Anonymous network quality data provided by Tutela will include details of signal strength and quality, device usage and download speed patterns. These insights will enable Telefonica Mexico to analyse the experience of their own and their competitors networks, identify opportunities for improvement and to trouble shoot network performance issues as they arise.

Tom Luke, Vice President at Tutela said; "We are extremely pleased to have been selected by Telefonica to assist with their ongoing investment and focus on quality improvement. Within this project, we will provide our data, reports and tools to help to identify opportunities to improve the quality of experience for Telefonica's subscribers across Mexico as well as analyse and improve their competitive position."

Omar Calvo, Network Engineering Director at Telefonica added; "We selected Tutela to provide us with a new source of mobile network experience data that will help us to better serve our customers. Tutela stood out as a company with a uniquely large and useful set of data that is significantly larger than their industry peers, as well as having the necessary tools to help us to gain maximum business value and business insights from the data."

Tutela's network quality data is collected from the background of selected mobile applications. Tutela's network collects over 10 billion mobile quality data points every day globally, with over 100 million data points per day in Mexico.

About Tutela: Tutela Technologies, Ltd., is a Canadian crowd sourced mobile data company with offices in Victoria, British Columbia and London, England. Their location-based mobile insights help the telecoms and mobile industry improve network coverage, quality of service and related investment decisions. For more information, visit www.tutela.com.

About Telefonica: TelefÃ³nica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests. The company has a significant presence in 21 countries and 350 million accesses around the world. TelefÃ³nica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy. TelefÃ³nica is a 100% listed company, with more than 1.5 million direct shareholders. Its share capital currently comprises 5,037,804,990 ordinary shares traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in London, New York, Lima, and Buenos Aires.

