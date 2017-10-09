U.S. Credit Czar Howe Reveals FICO Secret Sauce

SubscriberWise, the nation's largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today a powerful new FICO and credit video production fromÂ David E. Howe, SubscriberWise founder, global credit GOAT and FICO highest achiever.

Throughout the 30 minute video Howe shares with consumers basic and fundamental credit knowledge, along with the granular Fair Isaac 'Leaves' that have proved so perplexing and confusing for many consumers including the majority of 'credit experts' cited regularly on blogs and in the media.

"FICO Scores and credit continue to play a pivotal role in the lives of millions and millions of consumers here and around the world," said David Howe, SubscriberWise founder and U.S.A. Credit Czar. "And I'm one of those consumers. Therefore, given the control that FICO and credit have on my financial life and beyond, I've chosen to control it."

"In other words, FICO scores and credit they don't control me," Howe insisted.

"In the spirit of President Kennedy's call to the citizens of this country to 'ask not what the country can do for me, but what can I do for the country', today I reaffirm my bequest to the citizens of this world as their honorary US and global Credit Czar. Today I offer this in-depth FICO insight and information - the FICO Secret Sauce - presented in theoretical and practical terms for the benefit off all.

"The FICO secret sauce and all the delicious details are ready for consumption," the Credit Czar concluded. "I hope it forever empowers and benefits all who view."

Watch now on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6HZTdL-EfOs

About SubscriberWise

SubscriberWiseÂ® launched as the first issuing consumer reporting agency exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. The company filed extensive documentation and end-user agreements to access TransUnion's consumer database. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint marketing agreement for the benefit of America's cable operators (http://newsroom.transunion.com/transunion-and-subscriberwise-announce-joint-marketing-agreement). Today SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable Television Cooperative.

SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are quantified in the billions of dollars annually.

SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co.