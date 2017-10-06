Frontier Communications to Release Third-Quarter 2017 Results and Host Call

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ FTR) plans to release third quarter 2017 results on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 after the market closes, and to host a conference call that afternoon at 4 30 P.M. Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast and may be accessed in the Webcasts & Presentations section of Frontier's Investor Relations website at www.frontier.com ir.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 8 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, through 8 P.M. Eastern Time on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 888-203-1112 for callers dialing from the U.S. or Canada, and at 719-457-0820 for those dialing from outside the U.S. or Canada. Use the passcode 3909760 to access the replay. A webcast replay of the call will be available at www.frontier.com/ir.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states. Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com .