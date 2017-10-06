Neustar and the ANA Announce Winners of the 2017 Genius Awards in Advanced Marketing Analytics

Neustar, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real time information services and the ANA (Association of National Advertisers), today announced the winners of The ANA Genius Awards at the ANA Masters of Marketing conference in Florida. Part of the Analytics Center of Excellence (ACE), the Genius Awards, now in its fifth year, recognize the brands behind the most innovative and ambitious efforts in advanced marketing analytics. Distinguished for the impact they have on driving business goals and proving the value of how marketing influences ROI, the winners represent the industry's trailblazers in analytics.

"The 2017 ANA Genius Awards winners raised the bar on innovation and analytics impact," said Julie Fleischer, Vice President, Marketing Solutions, Neustar. "I congratulate Adobe, IBM and NASCAR for their dedication to driving transparency and delivering business growth through data and analytics. These trailblazers have proven that investing in measurement and analytics results in better business outcomes and greater media effectiveness."

The 2017 ANA Genius Awards winners are:

"What we're trying to focus on is really pushing into 'the why', 'the who' and the predictive part, to identify what's next," said Mickey Mericle, Vice President, Marketing and Customer Insights, Adobe. "We use our data to really look forward and to look beyond simply report cards."

"The amount of data we have available to us and the ability to really understand what the value of every dollar is has changed dramatically over the past 10 years," said Michelle Peluso, CMO, IBM. "The models have become more sophisticated, the tools have become better and the talent is so much richer in the data science and analytics field. Marketers have an opportunity to use analytics everyday to make sure that we can demonstrate return to all of our colleagues."

"We are committed to expanding and evolving the way we use data and analytics to help drive business value," said Jill Gregory, SVP and CMO, NASCAR. "Delivering best-in-class research and insights allows us to better serve our entire ecosystem, including our fans, teams, tracks and partners."

"The ANA is proud to be part of the Genius Awards because they shine a light on the essential role that marketing analytics plays in our industry," said Bob Liodice, CEO, ANA. "The influence that data and analytics have on marketing decisions will only increase in the future, and these honorees are at the forefront of that movement."

Recognized as one of the world's most prestigious accolades in the field of marketing analytics, the ANA Genius Awards recipients received a $100,000 prize for the winners' charity of choice. The ANA Genius Awards winners were selected by an esteemed panel of industry experts from some of the most prominent global brands. Judging panel heavyweights included Chris Guenther, SVP, Global Head of Programmatic, News Corp., Greg Pharo, Director, Media Analytics, The Coca-Cola Company, Jon Halvorson, VP, Global Media and Digital, Mondelez International and Kip Morgan, Director of Media and Branding Analytics, Prudential Advertising, to name a few.

In addition to Neustar's participation, the ANA Genius Awards are also offered in affiliation with Forbes, the official media partner of the 2017 ANA Genius Awards.

To learn more about the ANA Genius Awards or to watch the winners' videos, go to GeniusAwards.com.

About Neustar

Neustar is a global information services provider helping organizations grow and guard their businesses through our Marketing, Security, Risk, Registry and Communications Solutions. The Neustar MarketShare advanced analytics solution takes a holistic approach to measuring the effectiveness of advertising dollars. It combines the effects of an advertiser's digital campaigns with the effects of offline media, as well as a customer's behavior and non-media drivers. Neustar's advanced measurement capabilities can also help advertisers see which channels and consumer segments are more effective at different stages of the customer journey, break out media channel performance by customer segments such as new, existing and reactivated, and show which campaigns are more effective when launched simultaneously. More information is available at https://www.neustar.biz.

About the ANA

The ANA (Association of National Advertisers) makes a difference for individuals, brands, and the industry by driving growth, advancing the interests of marketers and promoting and protecting the well-being of the marketing community. Founded in 1910, the ANA provides leadership that advances marketing excellence and shapes the future of the industry. The ANA's membership includes more than 1,000 companies with 15,000 brands that collectively spend or support more than $350 billion in marketing and advertising annually. The membership is comprised of more than 750 client-side marketers and 300 associate members, which include leading agencies, law firms, suppliers, consultants, and vendors. Further enriching the ecosystem is the work of the nonprofit ANA Educational Foundation (AEF), which has the mission of enhancing the understanding of advertising and marketing within the academic and marketing communities.