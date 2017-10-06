FreeWave Technologies to Host Industrial IoT Application Development Workshop Featuring ZumIQ App Server Software and Node-RED Programming

BOULDER, Colo. , Oct. FreeWave Technologies, Inc. (www.freewave.com), a leader in industrial, secure Machine to Machine (M2M) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) wireless networking solutions, today announced it will be hosting a hands on workshop titled, "How to Build Industrial IoT Apps." The workshop will take place at Galvanize Sanitas Event Space in Boulder, Colo. , on Friday, Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. 4 p.m. MDT . Attendees will learn how to build customized IIoT applications for industrial process control using FreeWave's ZumIQ App Server Software and the Node RED programming tool.

Registration is now open: (http://www.freewave.com/node-red-zumiq-workshop/).

Share this: .@freewavetech to lead #IIoT #AppDev Workshop on 10/13. Register today & learn how to make apps w/ ZumIQ & Node-RED: http://www.freewave.com/node-red-zumiq-workshop/

"We are excited to show attendees the power of the App programmable features offered on the ZumIQ App Server Software platform," said Scott Allen , CMO of FreeWave Technologies. "The workshop will give attendees an edge on building intelligent IIoT networks. They will learn how to develop basic applications with Node-RED that can streamline the monitoring and control of their network while using tools that enable connectivity and accessibility from anywhere."

The session will be led by Node-RED development expert Jonathan Hottell , SCADA Supervisor at EXCO Resources, Inc. Hottell has extensive experience building dynamic SCADA host systems for upstream and midstream oil and gas companies using platforms like Wonderware, ClearSCADA and Ignition. For those unable to attend the hands-on workshop, a portion of the workshop will be broadcast during a live webinar from 9-11 a.m. MDT . Register here for the live webinar: (http://www.freewave.com/event/zumiq-node-red-webinar/).

Those who wish to better understand the power of ZumIQ & Node-RED can download a free Automated Monitoring System (AMS) from FreeWave's GitHub site: (https://github.com/FreeWaveTechnologies/ZumIQ).

About ZumIQ

ZumIQ technology combines proven 900 MHz wireless telemetry with the ability to program and host third-party applications, similar to a Linux-based Raspberry Pi embedded in an industrial Ethernet radio. Developers can program with any language that is compatible with a Linux kernel, including: Python, Java, C++, Node-RED and Node.js development environments. ZumIQ App Server Software comes pre-loaded with Node-RED, Python and MQTT for easy industrial IoT App development on multiple ZumLink 900 Series radio models (http://www.freewave.com/products/zumlink-900-series/).

FreeWave is also hosting a ZumIQ pilot program designed to support the development of industrial applications. To participate in or find out more about the program, please visit: (http://www.freewave.com/zumiq-pilot-program/).

About FreeWave Technologies

FreeWave Technologies (www.freewave.com) is a leading provider of wireless Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions that deliver reliable access to data for leading companies in the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) markets. As the #1 provider of wireless IIoT to the oil and gas industry, FreeWave's fast, flexible and easy-to-deploy solutions streamline connectivity over long distances to also create significant operational efficiencies for government, defense and UAV/Drone contractors, agriculture equipment manufacturers, energy and smart grid networks, municipalities and more. With 20-plus years of experience in the M2M market and millions of radios deployed in the field, customers repeatedly turn to FreeWave to maximize their value in connecting M2M devices to optimize real-time decision making.

Media Contact:

Terri Douglas Catapult PR-IR tdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com (303)-581-7760

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freewave-technologies-to-host-industrial-iot-application-development-workshop-featuring-zumiq-app-server-software-and-node-red-programming-300532677.html

SOURCE FreeWave Technologies

http://www.catapultpr-ir.com