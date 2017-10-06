Gogo Completes 110 2Ku Installs in Q3

CHICAGO , Oct.Â Gogo (NASDAQ GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation, announced today it completed 110 installations of its industry leading 2Ku inflight connectivity solution in the third quarter of 2017.Â The company had a total of 340 2Ku installed aircraft as of Sept. 30, 2017 .

"Our rapid deployment of 2Ku is transforming global aviation. Based on our pace of installs since Labor Day , we are well positioned to nearly double the number of 2Ku installations in the fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter," said John Wade , Gogo's executive vice president and COO. "We are delivering the most bandwidth, the broadest global coverage and highest system availability for aviation."

Gogo will have approximately 600 total 2Ku aircraft online across 10 airlines by the end of this year. The company has shortened installation times to less than two days, which is less than half the time that it typically takes to install a broadband satellite connectivity solution.

About Gogo:

Gogo is the Inflight Internet Company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet and we develop customizable services for our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier. You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO and locations across the globe. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain disclosures in this press release include "forward-looking statements" that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Most forward-looking statements contain words that identify them as forward-looking, such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms that relate to future events. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control, that may cause Gogo's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any projected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2017 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on May 4, 2017 . Forward-looking statements represent the beliefs and assumptions of Gogo only as of the date of this press release and Gogo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact: Varvara Alva Meredith Payette 312-517-6460 312-517-6216 ir@gogoair.com pr@gogoair.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Media Relations Contact:

Varvara Alva

Meredith Payette

312-517-6460

312-517-6216

ir@gogoair.com

pr@gogoair.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogo-completes-110-2ku-installs-in-q3-300532525.html

SOURCE Gogo

http://www.gogoair.com