Industrial Convergence: 5G, AI, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, IIoT and Robotics 2017 - 2022 - Research and Markets

This research evaluates 5G, AI, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, IIoT and Robotics technologies and solutions in support various industrial segments. The research also assesses the outlook of various converged technologies and solutions such as the integration of teleoperation, robotics, and cloud systems. The research analyzes the impact of each technology upon industrial automation such as the impact of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS upon IIoT as well as cloud computing software, platforms, and infrastructure in support of edge computing. The research includes detailed quantitative analysis with forecasts for the 2017 to 2022 period.

The convergence of 5G wireless, artificial intelligence, cloud computing (including mobile edge computing), data analytics, industrial IoT technologies, and advanced robotics is transforming industrial automation and taking manufacturing and other industrial sub-sectors to new heights of productivity and innovation. While different industrial sub-sectors will realize certain unique benefits, industry as a whole will realize substantial improvements including greater efficiency, new and improved products and services, improved visibility and impact upon product life cycles, and greater flexibility such as products as a service.

The use of 5G for Industrial IoT (IIoT) networks will be of great importance to certain industry verticals such as agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing. All of these industrial sectors will also require efficient and effective computing systems. There is a substantial opportunity for both a centralized cloud as a service model for software, platforms, and infrastructure as well as edge computing cloud solutions for industry. The combination of robotics, teleoperation, and cloud technologies is poised to transform industrial processes across many industry verticals.

Data Analytics provides the means to process vast amounts of machine-generated and often unstructured data. Accordingly, Big Data technologies and predictive analytics enable stream lining of industrial processes. As IIoT progresses, there will an increasingly large amount of unstructured machine data. The growing amount of machine generated industrial data will drive substantial opportunities for AI support of unstructured data analytics solutions.

