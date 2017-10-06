SunTrust Pays Mobile Banking App Data Charges for AT&T Customers

ATLANTA , Oct.Â SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE STI) will now pay most data usage charges for AT&T Wireless customers using its mobile banking app. This service is available to AT&T Wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers who access the SunTrust Mobile App on AT&T's domestic wireless network.

"At SunTrust, mobile banking is used more than any other channel and is growing at 20 percent a year," said Ameesh Vakharia , SunTrust's Omni Channel Executive. "Making it easier and more convenient for clients to bank with us are key factors in allowing us to help more people achieve financial confidence."

Beginning this month, AT&T customers can enjoy domestic data sponsorship for SunTrust banking features within the application with no need to enroll in the program. Sponsoring the data used by AT&T customers engaging with SunTrust's Mobile Banking App means the data usage should not appear on the customer's AT&T bill statement.

For more information, visit www.suntrust.com/att.

About SunTrust Banks, Inc. SunTrust Banks, Inc. is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company has two business segments: Consumer and Wholesale. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. Certain business lines serve consumer, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients nationally. As of June 30, 2017, SunTrust had total assets of $207 billion and total deposits of $160 billion. The Company provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. SunTrust leads onUp, a national movement inspiring Americans to build financial confidence. Join the movement at onUp.com.

* Due to technology limitations, unless connected to Wi-Fi, data used to access content outside of the SunTrust Mobile App, including third-party advertisements and content on the SunTrust.com website, counts against a customer's AT&T wireless data plan. Data usage while downloading the SunTrust Mobile App is not covered by SunTrust.

