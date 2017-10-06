T-Mobile Announces #HR4HR Home Runs for Hurricane Recovery

This one's for the fans. T Mobile (NASDAQ TMUS) today announced a major new fundraising effort for the ongoing hurricane relief and recovery efforts. The Un carrier is giving at least $1 million to Team Rubicon for hurricane recovery, but more than cash, T Mobile is using its platform as the Official Wireless Sponsor of MLB to raise awareness and possibly drive the total much higher throughout the MLB Postseason. T Mobile's pledging to donate $10,000 per postseason home run, and with 14 home runs already hit during the Wild Card games and the American League Division Series, the donation pot has $140,000 in it off the bat.

And, beginning today, during Game 1 of the National League Division Series, the Un-carrier's inviting fans to get in on the action and push that total up over a million. Each time someone tweets with #HR4HR, T-Mobile will donate another $1 to Team Rubicon's recovery efforts, all the way up to an extra $500,000 on top of the money raised when players go yard. The Un-carrier is also continuing its support of 'Text to Give', enabling customers to donate directly to help those in need. T-Mobile customers can text MARIA, HARVEY or IRMA to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross regional relief efforts, and donations will appear on their next month's bill.

"Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida are home to some of the biggest baseball fans in the world, and they need our help. So we're stepping up," said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. "Plus, throughout the MLB Postseason, we're turning the biggest moments of the game into moments that really matter with every home run worth $10,000 - and every fan's tweet with #HR4HR adding to the relief effort."

T-Mobile's partnering with fellow changemaker Team Rubicon to help those in need. Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization that offers veterans a chance to continue their service by helping and empowering those afflicted by disasters. The organization employs an innovative approach to delivering disaster relief by uniting the skills and experiences of military veterans to rapidly deploy emergency response teams. T-Mobile will present their Team Rubicon donation during the 2017 World Series.

As an official sponsor of Major League Baseball for five seasons and counting, T-Mobile has given customers a number of perks, including the MLB At Bat app for free, free subscriptions to MLB.tv and amazing MLBShop.com deals. Now, the Un-carrier is going all in for those impacted by the recent hurricanes- and giving everyone the chance to get involved with #HR4HR.

To learn more about #HR4HR, visit www.t-mobile.com/MLB.

