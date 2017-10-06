Liberty Global Donates $1 Million for Humanitarian Relief Efforts in the Caribbean

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global") (NASDAQ LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK, LILA and LILAK) has committed $1 million of funding for humanitarian aid in the Caribbean following the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Irma. Liberty Global operates two telecoms businesses in the Caribbean region, Liberty Cablevison Puerto Rico ("LCPR") and Cable & Wireless Communications ("CWC"), whose business covers over 20 countries in the region.

Liberty Global has donated the sum to the Liberty Foundation in Puerto Rico and the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation, established to assist victims of the hurricanes across the region.

To date, Liberty's fundraising drives have raised over $1.5 million, with donations also coming from Liberty Global employees and a number of industry partners including the Premier League, which contributed $100,000 to the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation. Liberty Global has committed to matching donations made by employees to both foundations from across our operating companies worldwide.

The donations form part of Liberty Global's extensive program of humanitarian aid to the Caribbean in response to Hurricanes Maria and Irma. This includes daily airlifting and shipping of emergency supplies including water, food and personal care items, as well as essential equipment such as power generators and solar light bulbs. Our relief efforts extend across the Caribbean and will include four major shipments to Puerto Rico during the next two weeks.

Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries said: "Following the devastating impact of the hurricanes, we are doing everything we can to ensure the well-being of our employees in the region who I am relieved to say have now all been accounted for, and to provide support and emergency supplies on the ground. These are markets that we are proud to serve and through our donations and humanitarian aid program we are committed to helping people across the Caribbean region recover and rebuild."

