Xerox Offers Behind the Scenes Look at Epic Book Collaboration on SetThePageFree.com

"Back and forth but it's all the same I know this palindrome," croons Aimee Mann, providing a hint as to the singer songwriter's take on the modern workplace.

Her behind-the-scenes video, which also features writing partner Jonathan Coulton, is part of exclusive content launched today on SetThePageFree.com. The website highlights Xerox's (NYSE:XRX) Project: SET THE PAGE FREE™, a book collaboration of epic scale with 14 celebrated and award-winning international writers and creative talents.

SetThePageFree.com now features video documentaries, photos, book excerpts and podcasts from a new wave of project contributors, including Jonathan Ames, Billy Collins, Sloane Crosley, Mann and Coulton.

The project, produced in collaboration with the 92nd Street Y, brings together this unparalleled array of contributors who each has a unique perspective on the working world. Each contribute a chapter - or in Mann's case, a song - to the book that will tell the story of the modern workplace. Xerox technology, software and apps are helping the contributors collaborate throughout the project, moving freely between the physical and digital worlds.

The content featured on SetThePageFree.com is a sneak peek at both the book and the work that has gone into creating it. It gives fans of the contributors a view into their work styles, including where they like to work and technology they lean on to get creativity flowing.

For example, we see Mann and Coulton's relaxed songwriting collaboration come to life via phone conversations, text messages, and eventually, in person. Sloane Crosley, the self-dubbed "host of this literary party," offers a look at how she pulled together contributions to the project while also sharing anecdotes from her personal experience in the modern workplace.

"The content we're sharing in advance of the book launch, slated for Oct. 27, captures how the individual creative process and the modern workplace are inextricably linked," said Toni Clayton Hine, chief marketing officer, Xerox. "Technology has allowed the workplace to be adaptable to different work styles, and Xerox is at the heart of bringing seamless collaboration to life."

Click to Tweet

The new content joins previously available content from Lee Child, Joshua Ferris, Roxane Gay and Gary Shteyngart. In the weeks ahead, additional content from Jonathan Safran Foer, Chip Kidd, Valeria Luiselli, Alain Mabanckou, and Joyce Carol Oates will be revealed. The book will be released internationally as a free eBook in English in late October.

For updates on the project including author videos, podcast interviews, contributor excerpts and the latest information about the book release, visit SetThePageFree.com and follow #SetThePageFree.

As part of the project, Xerox is aiding global literacy through donations to 92nd Street Y and Worldreader.

The project was developed with Xerox's partner Y&R New York, with media strategy and execution provided by MEC Global.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation is an $11 billion technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. Our expertise is more important than ever as customers of all sizes look to improve productivity, maximize profitability and increase satisfaction. We do this for small and mid-size businesses, large enterprises, governments, graphic communications providers, and for our partners who serve them.

We understand what's at the heart of work - and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the increasingly complex world of paper and digital. Office and mobile. Personal and social. Every day across the globe - in more than 160 countries - our technology, software and people successfully navigate those intersections. We automate, personalize, package, analyze and secure information to keep our customers moving at an accelerated pace. For more information visit www.xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views visit http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://connect.blogs.xerox.com, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox®, Xerox and Design® and SET THE PAGE FREETM are trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.