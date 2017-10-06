Bentley Walker Becomes First Service Provider to Go Live with DVB-S2X Network Using iDirect's iQ Desktop Remote

LONDON , Oct.Â Bentley Walker, the largest supplier and operator of VSAT Networks outside of North America , has launched a live DVB S2X satellite service leveraging iDirect's iQ Desktop and iDX 4.0 software. Bentley Walker will deploy the new service in the Middle East with capacity from Avanti's HYLAS 2 Ka band satellite. The DVB S2X based service will target a range of end users including consumer markets, small to medium enterprises, large corporate companies, Wi Fi hotspots and military organizations.

iDirect's DVB-S2X technology allows Bentley Walker to leverage the benefits of Avanti's HTS Ka-band capacity, supporting MODCODs up to 256APSK, to significantly increase network efficiency and performance. The iQ remote supports a high number of traffic sessions and delivers over 100 Mbps for a high-quality, cost-effective solution. Furthermore, with the software-defined iQ remote, Bentley Walker can adapt its service to future customer requirements by licensing additional throughput and networking capabilities.

Anthony Walker , CEO of Bentley Walker, said: "The iQ Desktop is a game changer for our business. It unlocks a new era of satellite connectivity and opens attractive new opportunities. We believe that iDirect has the best DVB-S2X product in the market and gives us a true leadership edge. As iDirect expands the iQ series product line, we will continue to deepen our investment to bring continuous value to our customers, staying ahead of demand in this dynamic market."

Dave Harrower, Sr. Vice President, Global Sales, iDirect, said: "It has been a tremendous opportunity to work with a pioneering service provider to test and now deploy our next-generation DVB-S2X technology. We are thrilled their network is live, and they are seeing such fantastic results from the iQ Desktop and our new iDX 4.0 software. We are excited to see Bentley Walker raise its profile in the market and to continue our successful partnership as the company builds its future on our innovation."

The Bentley Walker team will be attending the Gitex Technology Week exhibition, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on October 8 , and looks forward to talking to customers about the success of the new service. To schedule a meeting with the Bentley Walker team, please contact sales@bentleywalker.com.

About Bentley Walker Bentley Walker is ranked as the largest supplier and operator of VSAT Networks outside of North America . Comsys independently audited Bentley Walker as having around 45% of the Market in Europe and the Middle East , to date having sold and brought online over 40,000 VSATs.

Bentley Walker Ltd and Bentley Telecom are both privately owned Companies, the former started in 1947 by the Late LT Commander C Walker (George Cross DSC , DSO, DFC) RNVR in 1947 and is currently run and owned by Mr. Anthony Walker and Mr. Matthew Walker .

Visit us at www.bentley-walker.com or www.freedomsat.com.

