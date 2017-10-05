Teleperformance in India Receives 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Outsourced Customer Experience Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

SINGAPORE , Oct. Teleperformance in India received the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Outsourced Customer Experience Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet, held at the Shangri La Singapore on 4 October.

The Asia-Pacific contact center outsourcing market is mature, fragmented and highly competitive. A high degree of innovation is essential to thrive in this environment, reduce overall cost, and enable value creation through technology, achieved by attaining the right balance between product/service offerings and functional and vertical expertise.

"Teleperformance has been a catalyst in transforming the Indian BPO industry dynamics by embracing smaller non-metro cities to attract a wider pool of talent and offer high quality performance and delivery at competitive costs," said Mr. Krishna Baidya , Head of Customer Contact Research, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific.

He added, "Teleperformance in India's strategic vision, commitment to enhance client value, focus on technology innovation, process excellence, and people empowerment enables the provider to stand out in the market."

"This global endorsement reaffirms our exemplary position in the outsourced customer experience market and the teams' collective efforts over the last five years crafting a hyper-competitive, high-performance business model," said Sanjay Mehta , Managing Director, Teleperformance India. "I thank our amazingly passionate team for continuously innovating to create sustainable value for our clients, customers and employees in today's hyper digital era."

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on an in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About Teleperformance in India

Established in India in 2001, Teleperformance is a leading provider of outsourced omnichannel customer experience at every single opportunity.

Known for pioneering the super value non-metro business model and as the #1 BPO to work for in the country, Teleperformance is the preferred offshore contact center destination for English speaking nations, delivering specialized services with over 12,800 employees across 6 centers in 3 Indian cities.

In 2016 the team pledged for parity, launching the #GenderSmart initiative for equal representation of women and men across spheres in the company, aligned with policies that make us an even better place to work.

For more information: www.teleperformance.in; in.blog.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter: @tpindiaofficial

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact us: Start the discussion

