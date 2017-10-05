Revolutionary USB 3.1 Connector from Yokowo Achieves Super Fast Data Transfer, without a Placing Shield.

Without the inclusion of a placing shield, Yokowo's new USB 3.1 Connector handles high speed signals (SSTX RX) equivalent to USB 3.1 (10Gbps) and still blocks unnecessary signals. Instead, four ground pins shield the connector from interference and provide a big boost in data transfer speeds. The elimination of the placing shield has also eliminated any interference from the build up of dust on the connector.

Contrasted with traditional USB 3.1 connector locking mechanisms, Yokowo's USB 3.1 Connector conveniently attaches to a docking station with a unique spring-loaded connector.

Applications for the USB 3.1 Connector include laptops, tablets, industrial handheld devices, inflight entertainment devices and any devices requiring high-speed signals. Connectors are customized by Yokowo to meet the unique specifications of these devices. To ensure that pins support required high-speed signals, such as USB 3.1 and USB 3.0, Yokowo's exclusive software simulates pin placement before fabricating the housing tooling and placing pins in specific locations. This software is also utilized to develop solutions for product designers with custom requirements.

Yokowo's USB 3.1 Connector features a total pin count of 16, durability of 40,000 cycles, a rated current of 2A continuous / 3A peak (1 sec) for power/GND and USB 3.1 equivalent performance. The connector is designated waterproof with an IPX7 rating.

As the world's largest spring connector manufacturer, Yokowo offers a wide range of standard and custom pogo pins and connectors. Space saving and low profile spring pin designs are available for maximum design freedom.

