UNITRON Ltd. adds Luxo microscopes to its portfolio of industrial microscopes

COMMACK, N.Y. , Oct.Â UNITRON, a leading provider of high quality, precision instruments for electronics, industrial, metallurgical, materials science, research and educational applications, announced the acquisition of the Luxo Microscope division from Luxo Corporation, a subsidiary of the Glamox Group.

The acquisition of Luxo microscopes further increases UNITRON's presence and strength in the industrial microscope market, including electronics and manufacturing. "The combination of Luxo microscopes with the UNITRON products will provide our customers an unprecedented portfolio of high quality, optical devices for assembly, inspection, rework and quality assurance applications," said Brian Taub , Executive Vice President of UNITRON. "Quality microscopes are important to the Luxo customers, and we're committed to continuing and building upon that performance," added Taub.

UNITRON will continue to use Luxo's existing dealer network and distribution channels, leveraging their experience and customer relationships. To maintain the association and strong positive brand reputation built by Luxo Corporation over the past 30 years, UNITRON will market products under the name "LUXO by UNITRON".

About UNITRON UNITRON specializes in high quality, precision instruments for industrial, clinical, life science, research and educational applications. Since 1952 UNITRON's microscopes and related optical accessories have been consistently used and trusted worldwide in companies such as Intel, BAE Systems, ITT, GE, Williams Co., DuPont, Boeing, 3M, Alcoa, MIT , Raytheon, Sony, Texas Instruments, iRobot, Northrop Grumman, United Technologies, and the Mayo Clinic. Manufactured and assembled to the strictest quality standards, our products are available exclusively through a nationwide network of authorized distributors. Visit us at http://unitronusa.com/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unitron-ltd-adds-luxo-microscopes-to-its-portfolio-of-industrial-microscopes-300531889.html

SOURCE UNITRON

http://unitronusa.com