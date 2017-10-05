Cincinnati Bell Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release Date

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE CBB) will host a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 10 00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2017, which will be issued before the market opens that day.

The conference call dial-in number is 877-857-6144. Callers located outside of the U.S. and Canada may dial 719-325-4886. To participate, please call 15 minutes prior to the start time. A taped replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call until 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 16, 2017.

Replay Number: (888) 203-1112 Replay Number (outside U.S. and Canada): (719) 457-0820 Replay Passcode: 3587808

Cincinnati Bell will conduct a live webcast of the conference call. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of www.cincinnatibell.com, click on the Webcasts/Presentations option and follow the instructions. Please plan to register for the live webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled presentation start time. The archived webcast will be available for replay following the conclusion of the live event.

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) provides integrated communications solutions - including local and long distance voice, data, high-speed Internet and video - that keep residential and business customers in Greater Cincinnati and Dayton connected with each other and with the world. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company's website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.