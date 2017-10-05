Avtex Acquires Interactive Engineering Consortium

Avtex, a provider of integrated interaction solutions, announced today the acquisition of Interactive Engineering Consortium (IEC), a Denver based provider of contact center solutions and consulting services.

IEC's mission is to provide industry leading development, implementation and consulting services for clients leveraging Genesys on-premises and cloud contact center technology solutions.

"IEC has built a very strong reputation nationally as a key implementation partner of Genesys," said George Demou, Avtex President and CEO. "The addition of IEC to the Avtex family only strengthens our ability to deliver on very complex contact center environments designed to fuel exceptional Customer Experiences."

The acquisition gives Avtex an expanded presence in the Mountain West region, allowing the company to provide clients unparalleled access to the people, process and tools necessary to grow their business based on a differentiated Customer Experience.

IEC customers will benefit from improved access to full CX technologies and services, such as CRM and digital engagement tools, full application development support and managed services from Avtex.

"We're extremely excited to become a part of the Avtex family," IEC President Andy Gunther said. "The breadth and depth of capabilities in the areas of Customer Experience, development services, and ongoing support that Avtex is able to offer will be a tremendous value to our customer base as they grow. As we continue to look for innovative solutions to help them excel in their respective markets, this move accelerates our ability to take our customers to new heights."

"We could not be more pleased to join forces with IEC," said Bryce Gibson, Avtex COO and General Manager. "Their technical expertise, reputation within the Genesys community and diverse clients fit very well with our vision to fuel exceptional Customer Experiences."

About Avtex Avtex is a full-service Customer Experience consultancy focused on helping organizations build trust with their customers. As a peer-recognized consulting firm, Avtex guides organizations through the process of creating or improving CX strategies, platforms and policies. Avtex offers a wide range of services to support CX, including CX Consulting, Technology Optimization, Technology Innovation and Systems Management. The company's long-standing partnerships with industry leading vendors allows it to provide a wide range of technology solutions, including Contact Center, Customer Intelligence, Business Productivity, App Development and more. For more information, visit www.avtex.com.