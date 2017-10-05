Picture-Perfect Protection: OtterBox Cases Protect Every Pixel

FORT COLLINS, Colo. , Oct. OtterBox continues to protect every treasured pixel of Google's new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL with Defender Series and Symmetry Series. Both series also allow users to take full advantage of the devices' new cutting edge features, Active Edge and Fast Pair. OtterBox provides the most trusted protection for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, available now.1

Whether Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL need a durable defense for an adventurous lifestyle or stylish protection for daily use, OtterBox cases protect these Google devices from drops, dings and various mishaps, keeping each innovative feature functioning at its best.

"Google is a leader in cutting-edge technology, and the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL feature some of the most innovative smartphone features to date," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke . "Our cases are custom designed to provide superior protection for these devices without interfering with the experience."

Both Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL offer new features like Active Edge, which pulls up Google Assistant with just a squeeze of the phone, and Fast Pair, which provides one-touch Bluetooth pairing to enjoy tunes right out of the box.

Symmetry Series offers Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL a slim, stylish, single-piece form that stands out with attractive colors and clear options. The dual-material construction helps guard Google devices against drops, while a raised, beveled edge provides a buffer during front-facing falls.

Defender Series covers Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL with a multi-layer design that sets the standard for durable, long-lasting protection. The rigid shell with a foam liner cradles the device during drops, while a tough, textured outer slipcover absorbs shock, and blocks out dust, dirt, lint and grime.

Symmetry Series is $39.95 and Defender Series is $49.95 for Pixel 2; Symmetry Series is $49.95 and Defender Series is $59.95 for Pixel 2 XL, available now on otterbox.com and at select retailers. To learn more, visit otterbox.com.

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo. , garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.2

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

1 Defender Series and Symmetry Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection/Units Sold/Jan. 2014-June 2017

