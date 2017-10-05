CSRA Joins Vice President Pence for First Meeting of The National Space Council

FALLS CHURCH, Va. , Oct.Â CSRA Inc. (NYSE CSRA) joined senior government leaders and corporate executives at today's meeting of the Vice President's National Space Council. "Leading the Next Frontier An Event with the National Space Council," included testimonials from industry leaders and focused on commercial, civil, and security opportunities in space.

CSRA's Chief Technology Officer for Defense Donald Robinson, Vice President for Science & Engineering Business Kevin Connell , and Director of Navy-Marine Corps Growth Scott Sloan attended today's meeting. It was held this morning at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va.

"CSRA is honored to participate in this National Space Council forum," said CSRA President and CEO Larry Prior . "This is further recognition of CSRA's leading role in bringing next-gen IT to help further our government customers' missions. We are proud to support this mission to the next frontier."

CSRA interacts with thought leaders in government and industry to drive the nation's space policy forward in the realms of scientific research, economic development, and national security. The National Space Council brings together leaders within the government and private enterprise to develop policies, strategies, and recommendations for the purpose of space exploration.

The Council was first created in 1989 during the administration of President George H.W. Bush but later disbanded in 1993 under President Bill Clinton . President Donald Trump signed an executive order reestablishing the National Space Council on June 30, 2017 .

National Space Council members include:

