Nielsen Completes Acquisition of Visual IQ

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE NLSN) announced it has today completed its acquisition of Visual IQ, a leading independent provider of Multi Touch Attribution (MTA) modeling of advertising on digital platforms that helps improve ROI for brand marketers. Nielsen previously announced in late September that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Visual IQ. The acquisition of Visual IQ will improve Nielsen's ability to automatically ingest and process large datasets, as well as provide Nielsen with access to more proprietary big data from advertisers, publishers, and retailers.

With this acquisition, Nielsen clients will gain access to Visual IQ's marketing attribution expertise and a comprehensive software platform for analyzing customer profiles, in combination with tactical marketing performance across all channels and devices. The integration of Visual IQ with Nielsen's current marketing effectiveness capabilities and products will enable marketers to make better decisions about how they allocate cross-channel advertising and marketing spend for maximum effect on varying consumer segments.

"Visual IQ's attribution platform will be integrated into Nielsen's marketing effectiveness suite combining our scale in Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) with Visual IQ's depth in attribution as way to provide marketers a complete view on ROI," said Matt Krepsik, Global Head of Product Leadership for Marketing ROI, Nielsen. "Our marketing effectiveness suite is really part of the full value chain that measures audiences through the Nielsen total audience framework, identifies how to target them through the Nielsen Marketing Cloud and ultimately measures the outcome through our effectiveness solutions, creating a holistic closed loop for the marketers."

Nielsen's marketing effectiveness data and metrics are the industry leader in audience segmentation, including reach, resonance and reaction measurement, helping marketers optimize their multichannel marketing, sales and operations strategies. This acquisition extends Nielsen's marketing effectiveness footprint into new business verticals and global markets. Visual IQ's marketing intelligence platform delivers the real-time insights that brands and agencies need to optimize marketing performance through the combined power of audience and attribution.

Visual IQ will operate as a stand-alone business unit within Nielsen's Marketing Effectiveness segment. Going forward, the company will be referred to as, "Visual IQ, a Nielsen company." The company will continue to operate from its headquarters in Boston, Mass.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is a global performance management company that provides a comprehensive understanding of what consumers watch and buy. Nielsen's Watch segment provides media and advertising clients with Total Audience measurement services for all devices on which content video, audio and text - is consumed. The Buy segment offers consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers the industry's only global view of retail performance measurement. By integrating information from its Watch and Buy segments and other data sources, Nielsen also provides its clients with analytics that help improve performance. Nielsen, an S&P 500 company, has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.