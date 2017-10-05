Veeam and NetApp Take Relationship to New Level with Resell Agreement

BAAR, Switzerland &VeeamÂ Software, the Availability for the Always On Enterprise innovator, today announced that NetApp will be adding Veeam Availability Solutions to the NetApp global price list. NetApp customers can purchase complete Veeam and NetApp solutions directly from NetApp and its resellers in a single transaction, enabling enterprises to leverage both 24.7.365 availability and IT simplicity.

The combination of Veeam's Availability solutions with NetApp E-series, AltaVault, ONTAP, All-Flash FAS, and hybrid cloud solution offerings, help organizations simplify IT operational management, lower costs, and attain recovery point and recovery time objectives (RTPOâ„¢) of seconds - not hours and days, per legacy solutions - for all applications and data. This agreement will equip 4,000 NetApp resellers globally to deliver NetApp/Veeam integrated Availability solutions.

"We are excited to expand the success of our NetApp alliance from product integration to a full resell agreement that includes NetApp Data Fabric solutions," said Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President of Veeam. "We are committed to our partner ecosystem and adding Veeam to the NetApp price list simplifies the process for our partners to deliver highly differentiated solutions that accelerate business transformation and drive the highest levels of performance, efficiency and 24.7.365 availability across multi-cloud environments. We are confident our Availability solutions will enhance the NetApp Data Fabric experience for our joint customers."

Maximize Uptime and Ensure Faster and Comprehensive Workload Recovery

Users are able to leverage NetApp Snapshots in tandem with Veeam's industry-leading availability and recovery capabilities to minimize data loss and downtime while implementing a more cohesive data backup, recovery and disaster recovery strategy. This results in maximum application uptime, dramatically faster item and VM-level recoveries, increased IT efficiencies and bridges the gap to achieving Availability for the Always-On Enterprise.

Customers receive the following benefits from purchasing Veeam solutions from NetApp:

"We are very excited to take our partnership with Veeam to the next level with our new reseller agreement," said Henri Richard, EVP Worldwide Field and Customer Operations. "Veeam's deep integration with ONTAP drives high levels of availability and IT simplicity across our broad portfolio of hybrid cloud data services."

For more information, please visit https://www.veeam.com.

Supporting Quotes

"Veeam has excelled at developing a strong ecosystem of solution partners. This tie-in with NetApp extends that ecosystem to primary storage vendors and will make it much simpler for NetApp customers to buy, integrate and deploy Veeam's data protection and availability suite with the confidence that it is supported by both companies." - Phil Goodwin Research Director - Data Protection, Availability and Recovery at IDC

"With the growing number of storage options available for business customers, it can be a challenge to adopt a unified approach for data protection. Industry partnerships such as the one between Veeam and NetApp show that tight integration between vendors is attainable without limiting customer choices or compromising on features and capabilities." - Steven Hill, Senior Analyst of Storage Technologies for 451 Research

"Veeam also integrates fully with VMware and NetApp. They work as one unit, so restoring virtual machines from NetApp storage snapshots is simple and straightforward with Veeam-no special training is required. The Veeam interface is intuitive and easy to use." - Russ Trainor, Vice President of Information Technology, Denver Broncos Football Club

