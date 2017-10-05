Belkin Introduces USB-Câ„¢ 3.1 Express Dock HD

LOS ANGELES , Oct. BelkinÂ , market leader in mobile accessories, today announced the USB C 3.1 Express Dock HD which delivers speed, power and efficient charging through a single one meter cable. This new dock allows consumers to connect up to eight devices and take advantage of 4K HDMI video output, gigabit Ethernet connection, and crystal clear audio in and out. Power Priority technology keeps your main device charged while sending 60W of power delivery where it's needed. Power Priority assesses each connected device's size and charging needs, then distributes power accordingly so all devices receive an optimal charge. The USB C 3.1 Express Dock is a true single cable docking solution essential for connecting and powering your world.

"There is increasing consumer demand for more power, more connectivity, more convenience - and we've answered that call with this new dock," said Andrew Camba , director of product management, Belkin. "As more devices accept power delivery and consumers have a wide variety of electronics that need to connect and communicate with one another, we are making good on our Belkin promise to help people realize how the power of technology and makes their lives better, easier and more fulfilling. Now people can connect, power, communicate, sync and transfer data, using one dock and one cable."

USB-C 3.1 Express Dock HD Features:

Ports included:

Availability

The new USB-C 3.1 Express Dock HD is available today for an MSRP of $229.99 on Belkin.com.

About Belkin

BelkinÂ® developed its first people-inspired products in 1983 with cables that quickly led to the development of the first intelligent cable that connected an Apple IIc, Apple's first portable computer, to a printer. Today, more than one Belkin product is sold every second globally. Designed in Southern California, and extending across four pillars-power, productivity, protection and connectivity - Belkin products include award-winning lines such as the Valetâ„¢ Charge Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone, DuraTekâ„¢ Cables, RockStar multi-port solutions, QODEâ„¢ keyboards, Boostâ†‘Upâ„¢ charging solutions, and more including USB-IF certified USB-C accessories, wireless charging docks, and solutions for Android systems. Belkin's next generation ScreenCare+ and TrueClearâ„¢ Pro screen protection service applies state of the art protection with unparalleled accuracy and is available at select leading retailers worldwide. A privately held company, Belkin has more than 1,400 employees with products sold in more than 50 countries around the world.

For more information, please visit Belkin on the Web, Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, or Follow us on Instagram.

Â© 2017 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belkin-introduces-usb-c-31-express-dock-hd-300528815.html

SOURCE Belkin

http://Belkin.com