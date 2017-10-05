Molex Returns to Exhibit at 2017 Abbott Health & Fitness Expo

As a third year official sponsor of the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Molex invites race fans and participants to its new interactive exhibit at the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo, Oct. 6 7 at McCormick Place Convention Center, booth 609.

Two special guests will appear at the Molex booth this year to sign autographs and share stories about their championship running careers.

The Molex booth will feature an updated virtual experience allowing visitors to create a personalized image which can then be shared immediately to social channels through a kiosk. Participants will also be able to enjoy an augmented reality display highlighting how Molex and Koch companies are impacting people lives.

"Our third year as a sponsor of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon has turned out to be our very best," said Martin Slark, CEO of Molex and board member of Koch Industries. "We are truly inspired by the determination of our Team Molex runners, volunteers, fundraising contributors and the many Molex and Koch employees who are supporting this effort."

In addition, Molex will showcase a collaboration with Downers Grove, Ill.-based Watts of Love, an international nonprofit organization that brings safe and renewable lighting to the world's 1.3 billion people living without electricity. Visitors can stop by the booth to find out how to get a Molex solar powered lanyard light and give one to a family in need.

Molex is again sponsoring a Team Molex matching charitable giving program offering employees an opportunity to select and raise funds for their favorite charity. Last year's efforts raised more than $60,000 for eight charities. This year the team has already achieved its donation and matching goal of $100,000. Donations can continue to be made until Oct. 8 through CrowdRise at https://www.crowdrise.com/Molex2017.

Molex has signed nearly 300 runners representing Molex and other Koch Companies from across nine countries to participate in this year's race as part of the largest group of Team Molex runners to date. Molex will also bring over 150 employee volunteers to staff Aid Station 6 at the 15K mark near the intersection of Clark Street and Webster Avenue, Expo booth, and to welcome runners at the Molex Hospitality tent near the finish line.

For more information, please visit www.molex.com/marathon.

About Molex:

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, commercial vehicle and medical. For more information, please visit www.molex.com.

Molex Resources:

Molex is a registered trademark of Molex, LLC in the United States of America and may be registered in other countries; all other trademarks listed herein belong to their respective owners.