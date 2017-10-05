The Linux Foundation Announces 15 New Silver Members

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. 5, 2017 PRNewswire USNewswire Â The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced that 15 new organizations have joined the Foundation as Silver members. Linux Foundation members help support development of the greatest shared technology resources in history, while accelerating their own innovation through open source leadership and participation.

"This diverse group of new Linux Foundation members demonstrates the variety of organizations and industries involved in the open source movement," said Jim Zemlin , executive director, The Linux Foundation. "We welcome all these organizations to The Linux Foundation and our projects, and look forward to the spirit of collaboration and innovation they bring."

In addition to joining the Foundation, many of these new members have joined Linux Foundation projects such as Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), EdgeX Foundry, Hyperledger Project, Open Mainframe Project and Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP). For a full list of members, visit https://www.linuxfoundation.org/members/corporate.

New members include:

With the support of its members, The Linux Foundation hosts open source projects across technologies including networking, security, cloud, blockchain and more. This collaborative development model is helping technology advance at a rapid pace in a way that benefits individuals and organizations around the world.

