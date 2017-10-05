CarSmartt, Inc. F/K/A Sports Supplement Group, Inc. (OTC: SRSP) Is Now DWAC/FAST Eligible

PALO ALTO, Calif. , Oct.Â CarSmartt, Inc. F K A Sports Supplement Group, Inc. (OTC Pink SRSP) provided its stockholders with a corporate update.

Roy Capasso , SRSP's Chief Executive Officer, is pleased to announce today that Depository Trust Corporation (the "DTC") has approved its common stock for DWAC/FAST transfer through the Company's Transfer Agent, Empire Stock Transfer, Inc. This newly approved stock transfer capability will enable Sports Supplement Group, Inc. shareholders to transfer their shares of SRSP stock electronically after buying or selling on the open market, without the extra expense and delay associated with the processing and transfer of physical share certificates.

Companies approved for DWAC/FAST electronic transfers often experience higher trading volumes in their stock given the additional accessibility and availability of shares for trading. "We are pleased to announce another shareholder-friendly step in our evolution as a public company. DWAC transfer eligibility enables our shareholders to maintain the highest levels of efficiency, accountability and compliance standards for their trading activities in our shares through the best and most up-to-date electronic securities trading platforms being used today.

About DWAC/FAST DWAC allows participants to instruct DTC regarding deposit and withdrawal transactions being made directly via a FAST transfer agent. The FAST system eliminates the movement of physical share certificates for transfers of securities on the transfer agent's books. DTC and its FAST transfer agents reconcile the results of participants' deposit and withdrawal activities electronically on a daily basis.

About SRSP CarSmartt, Inc. F/K/A Sports Supplement Group, Inc. is a start up company of the revolutionary APP. CARSMARTT.COM; a ride sharing concept for people and packages located in Palo Alto CA. (Silicon Valley).

CarSmartt, Inc. 228 Hamilton Ave Palo Alto, CA94301 +1 (650)-460-7416

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Sports Supplement Group, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Sports Supplement Group, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters, obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.

