Video Conferencing Market - Procurement Research Report Now Available From SpendEdge

Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their ' Video Conferencing Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide an in depth strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the IT industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of video conferencing and acts as an all inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Unauthorized access, recordings, nesting windows, and identity thefts further escalate the risk factor associated with the use of video conferencing as a medium," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "This apprehension regarding the security of data that is exchanged in videoconferencing acts as a constraint to the market growth," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Key Report Features

Report Insights

Video Conferencing Pricing Trends

The subscription-based is the most-widely adopted pricing model in the video conferencing industry due to its low upfront costs and the flexibility it offers in terms of usage. However, the freemium pricing has high potential and will help maximize cost savings. It offers the basic feature of the video conferencing over the cloud and requires no upfront payment facilitating better capital allocation. Moreover, purchasing managers get hands-on experience of the service offering before purchasing a premium account.

