ZTE USA Introduces the Most Affordable Prepaid Smartphone Available on Verizon Wireless with the ZTE Blade Vantage

ZTE USA, the fourth largest smartphone supplier in the U.S. , today announced that it has strengthened its partnership with Verizon Wireless by introducing the most affordable prepaid smartphone in its portfolio with the new ZTE Blade Vantage. The ZTE Blade Vantage joins the award winning Blade smartphone series, coming with a 5" display, Android 7.1 OS, and can be purchased today for $49.99 MSRP at VerizonWireless.com.

"The ZTE Blade Vantage is ZTE's first smartphone to be on Verizon's network, signifying an expanded partnership that we are excited to see grow over the coming months and years," stated Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices. "Consumers continue to be attracted to our affordable premium smartphone lineup and we're excited that Verizon customers can now purchase a ZTE device with the Blade Vantage."

For under $50.00, the ZTE Blade Vantage offers:

For a full list of phone specifications and features visit http://vz.to/2fRjglj.

