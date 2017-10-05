LifeProof Announces FRE for Newest Google devices

SAN DIEGO , Oct.Â The original Pixel Phone by Google changed the Android landscape with its incredible camera, brilliant display and unlimited photo and video storage with Google Photos, all with direct support from Google. LifeProof brings waterproof, drop proof, dirt proof and snow proof protection to the next generation of Pixel devices. FR cases for Google Pixel 2 are available on preorder today, with cases for Google Pixel 2 XL coming soon.

LifeProof FRÄ’ is the only waterproof case in the Made for Google program for the new Pixel devices, which are available exclusively at Verizon Wireless and verizonwireless.com.

"Google has delivered another impressive flagship device lineup," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke . "With LifeProof FRÄ’, you can take Pixel's exceptional camera, unlimited photo and video storage and seamless user experience almost anywhere."

FRÄ’ wraps Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in award-winning four-proof protection from water, drops, dirt and snow. It ups the devices' water protection to 6.6 feet (2 meters) for up to an hour. The slim-but-strong shell keeps the device safe from drops up to 6.6 feet while a built-in screen protector keeps the display free from scratches. Dirt and snow are sealed out when all port covers are closed. The waterproof Pixel case will be available in two colors - Night Light and Fire Run - for each device.

All LifeProof cases for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL sold at verizonwireless.com and Verizon Wireless retail locations include the Verizon-exclusive Total Water Protection Program (TWPP). TWPP covers repair or replacement of a registered case and device in case of accidental water damage for one year. Visit verizonwireless.com for details.

FRÄ’ for Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are available for $89.99 MSRP. For more information visit lifeproof.com.

About LifeProof: After disrupting the consumer electronics industry with award-winning waterproof smartphone cases, LifeProofÂ®continues to innovate and inspire. In its unapologetic quest to reimagine, reinvent and use technologies in extraordinary ways, LifeProof empowers athletes, explorers and adventurers to live life without limits. From its lineup of action-ready phone cases and accessories to the selection of waterproof, drop-proof, Bluetooth speakers, LifeProof is the gear you grab to go get living.

LifeProof champions innovative educational programs that inspire kids to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists - because one inspired kid can change the world. Visit lifeproof.com/givingback for more on this mission.

For more information, visit www.lifeproof.com. #LiveLifeProof

