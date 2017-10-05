Reflektive Expands Global Operations and Leadership Team to Drive More Growth and Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. In response to market demand and customer growth, Reflektive, the real time performance management company, today announced a major expansion of its global operations and leadership including four new executives and a new team in Bangalore, India . The move demonstrates Reflektive's organizational agility and operational effectiveness to help drive more customer success and sustainable revenue growth.

"2017 has been a banner year for us in terms of market growth, customer success, and industry recognition," said Reflektive CEO Rajeev Behera. "We're leveraging those gains with investments that will bring our innovative approach to more HR leaders and their agile organizations - to drive customer-centric growth in more markets."

Reflektive Labs Supports R&D with Organizational Agility and Collaboration To help accelerate product development and go-to-market results with engineering centers of excellence worldwide, the company launched Reflektive Labs Pvt. Ltd., a new R&D team based in Bangalore, India . Led by Bushan Rao, former director of business operations for Disney Interactive, Reflektive Labs will tap into the deep development and engineering talent pool in the region to provide added bandwidth for new projects, expansion into new verticals, and enhanced organizational agility to respond to global business and customer needs.

"This is an outstanding opportunity for us to expand our global footprint and tap into the creativity of an international team," said Jimmie Tyrrell, co-founder and Head of Security. "Having worked previously with Bushan, he understands our values and brings a tremendous amount of expertise in building and managing high-performing teams that succeed, both individually and collaboratively."

Expanded Team Strengthens Market Positioning As part of its customer-centric expansion, Reflektive also welcomes new US-based executives to help enable its growth and market leadership:

Jeff McCarthy, VP Customer Success, leads the team responsible for onboarding and ongoing success of Reflektive customers. His team delivers platform setup, training and guided roll-out services, as well as continuous learning, support and best practices for HR performance management. A veteran in B2B SaaS operations and Customer Success, McCarthy brings a decade of customer-centric leadership experience to Reflektive, having held executive roles at Marketo, MarkMonitor, Boost Media and Lucid Design Group. A graduate of Wesleyan University and MIT , McCarthy has led and supported the onboarding of thousands of new SaaS customers over his career.

MaryAlice Colen, VP Sales Enablement, spearheads Reflektive's integrated, cross-functional sales enablement strategy that focuses on content, training and coaching to support the customer buying journey. A former VP at SuccessFactors University and senior director of customer education at Salesforce.com, SAP, and Oracle Education, Colen has led multiple award-winning customer training and sales enablement programs driving measurable business impact in high-growth markets.

Julie Knight-Ludvigson, Chief Marketing Officer, a seasoned SaaS marketing executive with nearly a decade of experience leading marketing teams in mid-market and Enterprise SaaS companies. She oversees Reflektive's global marketing efforts including strategy, operations, product and online marketing, demand generation, and corporate communications. Knight-Ludvigson joins Reflektive from her most recent role as VP Global Enterprise Marketing at Zendesk. Previously, she was SVP Global Marketing for SAP, where she oversaw all integrated marketing activities for the company. Knight-Ludvigson joined SAP through the SuccessFactors acquisition, where she led Global Marketing.

"We have ambitious goals and organized a results-driven team with momentum to get us there," Behera said. "I'm thrilled to welcome these leaders to the Reflektive family."

