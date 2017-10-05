Reprints Desk Signs Document Delivery Agreement with VIVA Academic Library Consortium

ENCINO, Calif. , Oct. Research Solutions, Inc., (OTCQB RSSS), a pioneer of cloud based solutions for scientific research, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Reprints Desk has entered into an agreement with the Virtual Library of Virginia (VIVA) to provide access to essential scholarly content with Article GalaxyÂ Reprints Desk's online research intelligence and retrieval platform. Â VIVA is a consortium of more than seventy non profit, academic libraries within the Commonwealth of Virginia , including all of Virginia's state assisted colleges and universities.

Powerful complements to interlibrary lending and borrowing systems, Article Galaxy academic library consortia agreements provide an online gateway to journal articles from tens of thousands of scholarly publications, as well as hundreds of thousands of book records, at a low academic royalty rate from dozens of leading scientific, technology and medical (STM) publishers including Elsevier, John Wiley & Sons, and Wolters Kluwer. Reprints Desk delivers content in high-quality PDF format for a small transactional fee plus a copyright royalty charge.

VIVA's access to Article Galaxy includes:

"As Reprints Desk's service to the academic sector continues to grow, we are delighted to collaborate with the VIVA consortium to make Article Galaxy available to so many libraries and students," said Tony Landolt , Business Development at Reprints Desk. "With fast access to full-text journal articles at special copyright royalty charges, coupled with our 24/7 technical support, VIVA's members, like all of our academic consortium partners, are realizing measurable benefits that go well beyond the traditional interlibrary loan process."

"VIVA provides students and faculty at institutions of higher education in the Commonwealth of Virginia with access to the journals, books, reference sources, and databases that are essential for their success," said Anne Osterman , VIVA Director. "The Reprints Desk Article Galaxy solution is an excellent addition to the VIVA program and will go a long way in helping us realize our goal to provide the fastest, most cost-effective information delivery possible to our more than 400,000 users."

Academic institutions, corporations and government organizations around the world rely on Reprints Desk and its online platform Article Galaxy for fast, legal access to full-text scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content. Reprints Desk has ranked #1 overall and in each category in every Document Delivery Vendor Scorecard survey of buyers from information analyst and advisory firm Outsell, Inc.

About VIVA VIVA is the consortium of the nonprofit academic libraries within the Commonwealth of Virginia . Members include all of Virginia's state-assisted colleges and universities, as well as 32 private, nonprofit institutions and the Library of Virginia . www.vivalib.org

About Research Solutions Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS) is a pioneer in cloud-based research intelligence and retrieval solutions for R&D-driven organizations. More than 70 percent of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies in the world rely on services delivered by Research Solutions' wholly owned subsidiary Reprints Desk. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform provides customers with on-demand access to, and augmented data from, tens of millions of scientific, medical, and technical (STM) documents, helping them to accelerate acquisition at the point of discovery, save time and money, and remain copyright-compliant. For more information, visit www.researchsolutions.com.

About Reprints Desk Reprints Desk, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Research Solutions, simplifies how organizations procure, access, manage, use, and legally share scholarly journal articles, clinical reprints, patents, and other content in medical affairs and scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. Organizations fueled by intellectual property choose Reprints Desk because of its collaborative business approach, efficient article supply system and services, and commitment to quality post-sales support. Reprints Desk has ranked #1 in every Document Delivery Vendor Scorecard from industry analyst and advisory firm Outsell, Inc. since 2008. For more information, visit www.reprintsdesk.com.

