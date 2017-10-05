Colt Expands Asia Pacific Network with Ciena

Colt Technology Services continues to invest in its core assets in the Asia Pacific region with the deployment of Ciena's (NYSE CIEN) 6500 Converged Packet Optical Platform, which is capable of delivering reliable 100Gbps and 200Gbps services to meet increasing demands for bandwidth. The Asia Pacific wide deployment on the Colt IQ Network began in September 2017 and will support Colt's growth across key Asia Pacific markets, including Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore, as well as help strengthen intercontinental connections into Europe.

Key facts:

Executive comments:

About Colt

Colt aims to be the leader in enabling customers' digital transformation through agile and on-demand, high bandwidth solutions. The Colt IQ Network connects over 800 data centres across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs, with over 25,000 on-net buildings and growing. Colt has built its reputation on putting customers first. Customers include data intensive organisations spanning over 200 cities in nearly 30 countries. Colt is a recognised innovator and pioneer in software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualisation (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in its industry and able to provide the best customer experience at a competitive price. For more information, please visit www.colt.net.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a network strategy and technology company. We translate best-in-class technology into value through a high-touch, consultative business model - with a relentless drive to create exceptional experiences measured by outcomes. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, as a result of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.