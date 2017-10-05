Digital Realty Expands Silicon Valley Connected Campus

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct.Â Digital Realty (NYSE DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the expansion of its Silicon Valley Connected Campus with a six megawatt facility at 3205 Alfred Street in Santa Clara , CA.Â Digital Realty expects to invest approximately $75 million in the new facility, which is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2018.Â

Digital Realty's existing Silicon Valley portfolio consists of 17 properties totaling over two million square feet with 99 megawatts of IT load, strategically located on major fiber routes in close proximity to three Silicon Valley Power sub-stations. Digital Realty's existing holdings in Silicon Valley are almost fully leased. The new facility at 3205 Alfred Street offers two suites totaling six megawatts of critical IT load in support of customer growth requirements within the supply-constrained Santa Clara metro area.

"Demand for data center space in Silicon Valley remains robust," said industry analyst Kelly Morgan of 451 Research. "This new addition to Digital Realty's Silicon Valley Connected Campus builds on the foundation the company has established, giving enterprises, network operators and service providers the opportunity and the expertise they require to privately interconnect with critical ecosystems like the cloud."

Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein added, "The expansion of our Silicon Valley Connected Campus demonstrates our commitment to supporting customer growth. We are pursuing LEED gold certification for 3205 Alfred Street, building upon our commitment to sustainability. The new facility offers a comprehensive set of data center solutions, from single-cabinet colocation and interconnection requirements, all the way up to multi-megawatt deployments. This flexibility helps reduce complexity and accelerate business growth by meeting customers' needs for space, power and connectivity."

About Digital Realty Digital Realty supports the data center and colocation strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America , Europe , Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products.

